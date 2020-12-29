BPSC 64th CCE 2020-21 Interview Admit Card Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link Available Here

BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Admit Card: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Admit Card to be conducted from 4th-11th January 2021. All candidates who have qualified in BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview round can now download their admit cards through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conduct the Interview for BPSC 64th CCE 2020 from 4th-11th January 2021. A total of 622 Candidates appearing in the Interview for the 64th Combined Competitive Examination.

All those candidates selected for Interview round are advised to download BPSC 64th CCE 2020 Interview Admit Card through the direct link available on the official website.

In a bid to download the BPSC 64th CCE 2020-21 Interview Admit Card candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website including Roll Number. Candidates should note that they will have to download the Proforma to be submitted at the time of Interview given on the official website. You can check the short notification available on the official website. You can download the BPSC 64th CCE 2020-21 Interview Admit Card also with the direct link given below.

