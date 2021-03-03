BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 55 Child Development Project Officer Post @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the Child Development Project Officer Post against the Advt. No. 03/2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 55 vacancies will be recruited through BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021. Candidates should note that the online apply process for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2020 will commence from 05 March 2021. The last date to apply online for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2020 is 01 April 2021.

Candidates having Graduate from any recognized University can apply for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2020. Candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. 03/2021

Important Date for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Online Application Process will Begins from: 05 March 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 April 2021

Vacancy Details for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Child Development Project Officer Post-55 Post

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduate from any recognized University.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Pay for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Level -9: Rs. 53100-167800

BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 05 March 2021 to 01 April 2021 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Check the notification for details in this regard.