BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process 2023: PST, PET, Trade Test Details for 1284 Vacancies

BSF Constable Tradesman Registration 2023 is open till 27th March 2023 for Male & Female Indian citizens for filling 1284 BSF Group C vacancies. Check BSF Tradesman Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, Trade Test, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) details here.

BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process 2023: The Border Security Force is conducting the recruitment for the post of Constable (Tradesman) (Male & Female) in BSF for the year 2023. Interested Indian candidates can apply online through the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Application Form till 27th March 2023. This year, the BSF has announced 1284 vacancies of Constable (Tradesman) (1220 Vacancies for MALE candidates and 64 Vacancies for FEMALE candidates) in the pay Matrix Level-3, Pay scale Rs.21,700-69,100/- of 7th CPC (Revised Pay Structure).

In this article, we shall look at the BSF Tradesman Selection Process which comprises a Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, Trade Test, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

BSF Constable Tradesman 2023 Calendar

BSF Tradesman Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 20th February 2023 Online Application Registration Start Date 20th February 2023 Online Application Registration End Date 27th March 2023 Admit Card Release Date To be released soon in March/April 2023 (Tentative) BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam To be announced

BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process 2023

The selection procedure for BSF Constable (Tradesman) (Male & Female) consists of 2 phases. The first phase of the examination includes a Written Examination. Candidates who qualify the written test are shortlisted for the second phase of the examination which includes the Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, Trade Test, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Important points of the BSF Tradesman Recruitment Process: No Physical Efficiency Test will be held for Ex-Servicemen. They are only required to qualify the Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, Trade Test, Written Examination, and Medical Examination.

Candidates belonging to the Physically Handicapped category are not eligible to apply for this recruitment. An employee serving in the same rank and pay grade will not be entitled to apply for the said post. Persons serving in Govt/Semi Govt departments should apply after obtaining NOC. No objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer will be required with the application form.

The appointment will be subject to the condition that the candidates are medically as well as physically fit. The selected candidates will have to undergo Basic Training at any of the Training Institutions of BSF. The services of those candidates who fail to complete the training successfully are liable to be terminated.

In case, candidates are appointed in BSF and subsequently seek resignation or discharge before completion of 10 years of service, they shall be required to remit an amount equal to three months' pay and allowances or the cost of training imparted to them, whichever is higher as per rules to the Government.

BSF Tradesman Selection Process: Phase 1

Written Exam

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria shall be called for a Written Test where they are asked objective type questions from General Awareness/General Knowledge, Knowledge of Elementary Mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, and Basic Knowledge of English/Hindi. Check here the detailed syllabus and exam pattern for BSF Tradesman 2023.

BSF Tradesman Selection Process: Phase 2

(a) Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET):

Candidates who qualify the Written Test are shortlisted for the PST and PET. At the very beginning candidates will be asked to go through the height bar and thereby, candidates with lesser height will get eliminated and will not be allowed to participate in further process of recruitment. However, elimination on grounds of weight will be done at the time of medical examination only.

Those candidates who qualify the height bar will be subject to Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be as under:

Event Male Female Race 5 Kilometers race to be completed within 24 minutes. 1.6 Kilometers race to be completed within 8.30 minutes.

NOTE-I: Woman candidate, who as a result of tests is found to be pregnant of 12 weeks standing or over, shall be declared temporarily unfit and her appointment held in abeyance until the confinement is over.

Note-II: PET will be only qualifying in nature and it will not carry any marks.

(b) Documentation:

Candidates will carry original and photocopy of all related documents at the time of documentation. All certificates/testimonials related to Date of Birth, Name, Educational Qualification, Domicile Certificate, Caste certificate including OBC certificate as per Govt. of India list of OBCs, SCs and STs.

(C) Trade Test:

Candidates who apply for the trade listed below at Srl No. (i) to (v) and qualified PST/PET will be put through the respective Trade Test only. Candidates applied for the remaining trades are need not to undergo trade test. However, they will be considered for the applied trade on production of certificate as mentioned against their trade. Candidate will be allowed to appear for one trade only as entered in the application form. The Trade Test will be qualifying in nature and it will not carry any marks.

S.No. Trade Desired Skill/Parameters Remarks i) Cobbler Polishing of shoes, handling tools, cutting of leather, repair & stitching of shoes. (i) Must be proficient in respective trade; (ii) Must qualify trade test in the respective trade conducted by recruitment board. ii) Tailor Taking measurement of persons, cutting of cloth and Stitching of uniform. iii) Washerman Washing of clothes, Ironing of Khaki, Cotton uniform, woolen and TC uniform. iv) Barber Handling of tools, hair cutting, and shaving. v) Sweeper Sweeping, cleaning of toilets and bathroom etc. vi) Cook No Trade Test Required Candidate should possess following suitable qualifications : National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) level-I Course in food production or Kitchen from National Skill Development Corporation or from the Institutes recognized by National Skill Development Corporation. vii) Water Carrier No Trade Test Required viii) Waiter No Trade Test Required

(d) Detailed Medical Examination:

Candidates who qualify all the above stages i.e. PST, PET, Documentation, Trade Test, and Written test will be put through a Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which the Medical Board of Officers will carry out to assess their physical & medical fitness.

Candidates having Tattoos will be considered as per the following instructions:

Content: Being a secular country, the religious sentiments of our countrymen are to be respected and thus, tattoos depicting religious symbols or figures and the name as followed in the Indian Army are to be permitted. Location: Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like the inner aspect of the forearm but only the left forearm, being the non-saluting limb or dorsum of the hands are to be allowed. Size: Size must be less than ¼ of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body.

Final Merit List

Post-wise and category wise final merit list will be drawn separately in respect of each State/UT on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in the Written Examination.

BSF Constable Tradesman Medical & Physical Standards

Medical Standards

Candidates can check below visual standards for BSF Tradesman 2023.

Visual Acuity corrected (NEAR VISION) Uncorrected visual acuity (DISTANT VISION) Refraction Color Vision Remarks Better eye Worse eye Better eye Worse eye N6 N9 6/6 6/9 Visual correction of any kind is not permitted for distance. Should be able to read with glasses for near vision Only. CP IV BY ISHIHARA -In a right-handed person, the Right eye is a better eye and vice versa. -Binocular vision is required. -Minimum color perception required is to recognize RED & GREEN colors.

NOTE: Candidates must not have knock knees, flat feet, varicose veins, or squint in eyes. They must be in good physical health and mental health for rendering duties in all places including in high altitudes and border areas with extreme climatic conditions. Candidates must be free from any defect which are likely to interfere with the efficient performance of the duties.

Physical Standards

MALE Candidates

S.No. Categories Height Chest Weight i). Scheduled Tribes/Adivasis of all States and Union Territories including Nagas and Mizos. 162.5 Cms 76-81 Cms Proportionate to Height as per medical standard ii). Men belonging to the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh regions. 165 Cms 78-83 Cms iii). All others States and Union Territories. 167.5 Cms 78-83 Cms

FEMALE Candidates

S.No. Categories Height Chest Weight i) Scheduled Tribes/Adivasis of all States and Union Territories including Nagas and Mizos. 150 Cms Not Applicable. Proportionate to height as per medical standard ii) Women belonging to the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh regions. 155 Cms Not Applicable. iii) All others States and Union Territories. 157 Cms. Not Applicable.

