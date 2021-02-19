BSSS MO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online for 20 Medical Officer Posts @statehealthsocietybihar.org

BSSS Recruitment 2021: Bihar Swasthya Suraksha Samiti (BSSS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer at the State Level. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 15 March 2021

BSSS MO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 20 Posts

BSSS MO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MBBS Degree from a recognized Institute with one-year compulsory rotating internship. Registration under Medical Council of India/State Medical Council, Bihar.

BSSS MO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 37 years

BC/EBC (Male) - 37 years

UR, EWS,BC (Male) - 40 years

UR, EWS, EBC, BC (Female) - 42 years

SC and ST (Male/Female) - 42 years

10 years relaxation in upper age limit in the respective category for Divine Body Applicants.

BSSS MO Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be prepared on the basis of Merit.

How to apply for BSSS MO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts from 19 February to 15 March 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

