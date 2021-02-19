BSSS MO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online for 20 Medical Officer Posts @statehealthsocietybihar.org
BSSS Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @statehealthsocietybihar.org. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
BSSS Recruitment 2021: Bihar Swasthya Suraksha Samiti (BSSS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer at the State Level. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 March 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 19 February 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 15 March 2021
BSSS MO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Medical Officer - 20 Posts
BSSS MO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MBBS Degree from a recognized Institute with one-year compulsory rotating internship. Registration under Medical Council of India/State Medical Council, Bihar.
BSSS MO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 37 years
- BC/EBC (Male) - 37 years
- UR, EWS,BC (Male) - 40 years
- UR, EWS, EBC, BC (Female) - 42 years
- SC and ST (Male/Female) - 42 years
10 years relaxation in upper age limit in the respective category for Divine Body Applicants.
BSSS MO Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure
The selection of the candidates will be prepared on the basis of Merit.
Download BSSS MO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
BSSS MO Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link
How to apply for BSSS MO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts from 19 February to 15 March 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
