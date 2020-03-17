CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers of Civics (Chapter 6- Political Parties)

CBSE 10th Social Science exam is on 18th March 2020. Go through the questions and answers of Civics Chapter 6 (Political parties). The questions are taken from the NCERT textbook and the latest CBSE Sample paper. The given questions are important and can be expected in CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.
Q1- What are the various functions that political parties perform in a democracy?
Ans- The various functions of political parties are:
- The winning party forms and runs the government
- The political parties play an important role in making laws
- Political parties group together and provide voters with a choice of different policies
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of Civics (All the Chapters)
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (All Chapters)
Q2- Define Political Party.
Ans- It is a group of people who have the same ideology. They come together to contest elections and form a central government party.
Q3- What are the various challenges that are faced by the political parties?
Ans- The various challenges that are faced by political parties are:
- Not being to able to provide a meaningful choice to the voters
- The concentration of power in few hands leads to a lack of internal democracy
- The increasing dependency on money and muscle power
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs of Civics (Chapter 6- Political Parties)
Q3- Mention the various characteristics of a political party.
Ans- Characteristics of a political party are:
- Policies that rises from the same ideology and the party in power promises to implement this
- The presence of party workers, leaders and the supporters of the same ideology
- The presence of a central ideology that defines what the party stands for
Q4- What are the group of people who come together to contest elections are called?
Ans- The people who come together to contest elections and form a government are called a Political Party.
Q5 - Identify the guiding philosophy of the Bhartiya Janta Party.
- Bahujan Samaj
- Revolutionary democracy
- Integral Humanism
- Modernity
Ans- The correct answer is- Modernity.
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters
CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs of History (All the Chapters)
Q6- Who founded Bahujan Samaj Party?
- Sahu Maharaj
- Kanshi Ram
- R. Ambedkar
- Jotiba Phule
Ans- The correct answer is- Kanshi Ram.
Q7- What are some of the reforms that will strengthen the political parties so that they will perform their functions well?
Ans- Some of the reforms that will strengthen the political parties are:
- An establishment of a law that will regulate the internal affairs of the parties
- The funding of election campaigns should be by the state
- Women should be given opportunities. The reservation of at least one-third of the ticket in the party
Q8- Explain the role of political parties in India.
Ans- The role of political parties in India are:
- Parties contest Elections
- Parties losing in elections play the role of opposition
- Parties are also responsible the public opinion
Q9- Discuss the role of money and muscle power among the political parties at the time of elections.
Ans- The role is mentioned in the points below:
- The parties tend to nominate only those candidates who have or can raise lots of money.
- In some of the cases, parties support criminals who can easily win elections
- Since political parties are focused only on winning elections, they are more adamant on using shortcuts to win elections
Q10- Explain the situations that display a lack of internal democracy within the political parties.
Ans- The situations are:
- Most of the ordinary members of the party do not get sufficient information on what happens inside the party
- Personal loyalty to the leader becomes much more important
- Since only one or a few of the leaders exercise paramount power in the party, those members who disagree with the leadership find it difficult to continue in the party.