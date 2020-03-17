CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers of Civics (Chapter 6- Political Parties)

CBSE 10th Social Science exam is on 18th March 2020. Go through the questions and answers of Civics Chapter 6 (Political parties). The questions are taken from the NCERT textbook and the latest CBSE Sample paper. The given questions are important and can be expected in CBSE Class 10 Board exam 2020.

Q1- What are the various functions that political parties perform in a democracy?

Ans- The various functions of political parties are:

The winning party forms and runs the government

The political parties play an important role in making laws

Political parties group together and provide voters with a choice of different policies

Q2- Define Political Party.

Ans- It is a group of people who have the same ideology. They come together to contest elections and form a central government party.

Q3- What are the various challenges that are faced by the political parties?

Ans- The various challenges that are faced by political parties are:

Not being to able to provide a meaningful choice to the voters

The concentration of power in few hands leads to a lack of internal democracy

The increasing dependency on money and muscle power

Q3- Mention the various characteristics of a political party.

Ans- Characteristics of a political party are:

Policies that rises from the same ideology and the party in power promises to implement this

The presence of party workers, leaders and the supporters of the same ideology

The presence of a central ideology that defines what the party stands for

Q4- What are the group of people who come together to contest elections are called?

Ans- The people who come together to contest elections and form a government are called a Political Party.

Q5 - Identify the guiding philosophy of the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Bahujan Samaj

Revolutionary democracy

Integral Humanis m

Modernity

Ans- The correct answer is- Modernity.

Q6- Who founded Bahujan Samaj Party?

Sahu Maharaj

Kanshi Ram

R. Ambedkar

Jotiba Phule

Ans- The correct answer is- Kanshi Ram.

Q7- What are some of the reforms that will strengthen the political parties so that they will perform their functions well?

Ans- Some of the reforms that will strengthen the political parties are:

An establishment of a law that will regulate the internal affairs of the parties

The funding of election campaigns should be by the state

Women should be given opportunities. The reservation of at least one-third of the ticket in the party

Q8- Explain the role of political parties in India.

Ans- The role of political parties in India are:

Parties contest Elections

Parties losing in elections play the role of opposition

Parties are also responsible the public opinion

Q9- Discuss the role of money and muscle power among the political parties at the time of elections.

Ans- The role is mentioned in the points below:

The parties tend to nominate only those candidates who have or can raise lots of money.

In some of the cases, parties support criminals who can easily win elections

Since political parties are focused only on winning elections, they are more adamant on using shortcuts to win elections

Q10- Explain the situations that display a lack of internal democracy within the political parties.

Ans- The situations are: