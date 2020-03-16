CBSE 10th Social Science Board exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (Chapter 4- Gender, Religion and Caste)

Students preparing for CBSE class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2020 must check the important set of questions and answers. The given questions are from Chapter 4 (Gender, Religion, and Caste) of Civics. These important questions are taken from the NCERT textbook as well as the latest CBSE Sample Paper. Check the questions and prepare well for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020.

Q1- What are the different aspects of life in which women are discriminated against or disadvantaged in India?

Ans- The aspects in which women are discriminated are:

Adequate education. The literacy rate among women is just 54%

Female foeticide still exists in India

Most of the labour done by women is still unpaid

Q2- What is the reason that the Indian constitution gives all individuals and communities freedom to profess, practice and propagate any religion.

Ans- The freedom to profess any religion exists in India because India is a secular country.

Q3- Why the representation of women in Indian Parliament is still low as compared to the European countries.

Ans- The representation of women in the Indian Parliament is still low because there are no legally imposed quotas or reservation policies at the central level.

Q4- Give any two constitutional provisions that make India a secular state.

Ans- The two constitutional provisions that make India a secular state are:

The constitution provides individuals and communities the freedom to profess or practice any religion or to not follow any

The constitution does not allow discrimination on the grounds of religion

Q5- Mention two reasons to say that caste alone cannot determine the election results in India.

Ans- The two reasons are:

No Parliamentary Constituency has one single caste majority

No party gets all the votes of one single caste

Q6- In India women have reserved seats in:

State Legislative Assemblies

Lok Sabha

Cabinets

Panchayati Raj Bodies

Ans- In Panchayati Raj Bodies women have reserved seats.

Q7- Explain how caste inequalities still continue in India.

Ans- The inequalities still exist as the people still prefer marrying in their own caste. Education is still not accessible to lower caste students. An economic system is still connected to the caste of a person.

Q8- Which of the following statement about India’s Constitution is wrong?

Gives Official status to one religion

Prohibiting discrimination on the grounds of religion

Provides individuals to freedom to profess any religion

Ensure equality of citizens within religious communities

Ans- Gives official status to only one religion.

Q9- Discuss the status of women representation in India’s legislative body.

Ans- India is still at the bottom when it comes to the representation of women in legislative bodies. The representation of women is less than 10% Lok Sabha and only 5% in State Assemblies.

Q10- Women face disadvantages, oppression, and discrimination even today. Assess this statement by giving three suitable arguments.

Ans- The three suitable arguments are given below: