CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 Expected Dates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Announced Final Decision Soon - Check Details!

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will announce a final decision on CBSE 12th board exams 2021 soon. He tweeted this update from its Twitter profile. Recently a high-level meeting was held where the Education Minister, officials and other cabinet ministers discussed the current situation and available options. The meeting was chaired by Hon’ble Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. As per the update, states were asked to announce their stand by May 25. A final decision might be announced on June 1. All updates will be provided to the students 15 days before exams.

2 Options suggested During The Meeting:

As per the media report, during a high-level meeting on 23rd June, 2 options were suggested by the officials regarding CBSE 12th board exams 2021:

- The first option is to conduct exams of 19 important subjects from August 1 and the assessment of the rest of the subjects should be done on exams that have been already conducted (i.e., internal exams & pre-board).

- The second option is to conduct exams from July 15 to August 1 and from August 5 to August 26. States, where the situation is under control, can conduct exams in the first phase. The rest of the states can conduct the exams in the next phase.

Tweet From Official Twitter Handle Of The Union Education Minister:

I'm confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/eVny4JV3Yf — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

Other CBSE Updates:

