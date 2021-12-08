CBSE 12th Geography Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Check Important MCQs, Sample Paper, Syllabus, Question Bank & More

Check important MCQs from new CBSE Sample Paper for term 1 CBSE Class 12 Geography board exam 2021-22 along with new syllabus, sample paper, marking scheme, NCERT textbooks etc.

CBSE 12th Geography (Term 1) board exam 2021-22 is scheduled for 9th December. Important questions & answers, Term 1 CBSE syllabus, sample paper, question bank & other important resources for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Geography board exam 2021-22. Students having Geography as one of their subjects can check these resources and can enhance their preparation level.

Important MCQ For CBSE Class 12 Geography:

1. Arun is interested in that aspect of human geography which studies each unit of the

Earth thoroughly to understand the entire planet.

Which stage in the evolution of human geography is this?

A. regional analysis

B. areal differentiation

C. exploration and description

D. post-modernism in geography

2. What is common between primitive subsistence farming and intensive subsistence

farming?

A. Both require the use of modern machinery.

B. Both are done on large tracts of land.

C. Both require large amounts of credit.

D. Both are labour intensive.

3. Which of the following approaches to human development consider the provision of

health, education, food, water, supply, sanitation and housing?

A. income

B. welfare

C. capability

D. basic needs

4. Which of the following is NOT an institutional or technological reform in agriculture?

A. shift in demand for organic produce

B. subsidising fertilisers and pesticides

C. digitalisation of retailing in agriculture

D. provision of crop insurance by the government

5. Which of the following growth indicators was used to measure development during

the early years?

A. industrial

B. agricultural

C. economic

D. demographic

6. Which one of the following statements is NOT true of Geography?

A. Geography includes the study of only physical features of the Earth, regardless of

human behaviour and culture.

B. Events that take place in outer space cannot be studied geographically

C. Geography is relevant only in places that are technologically undeveloped.

D. Geography only includes the theory of environmental determinism

7. A famous international clothing brand has set up production operations in a small town in

India. It so happens that 80% of its workers are women, who are skilled tailors but paid very

low wages.

What is the most likely reason for the company to set up production in this Indian town?

A. satisfying the demands of its increasing consumer base in India

B. development of the town in which the production facility is set up

C. increasing profits by bringing down the cost of production through cheap labour

D. promoting women empowerment by providing employment opportunities to women

8. Which of the following examples describes environmental determinism?

A. Eskimos make igloos with ice.

B. Metro cities have buildings of steel and cement.

C. Cactus and other hardy plants grow in the desert.

D. Saudi Arabia enjoys a variety of imported food crops.

9. The life expectancy of females in Finland is high.

Based on this information, which of these statements is definitely TRUE?

A. The HDI for females in Finland will also be high.

B. Women in Finland have better access to healthcare.

C. The Gross National Income of females in Finland will be low.

D. The government in Finland spends a lot of money on healthcare for young girls.

10. Sharp and sudden changes in population pyramids contain information about past events

during which the population suddenly increased or decreased.

https://img.jagranjosh.com/images/2021/December/8122021/cbse-12th-additional-study-material-q-10.jpg

Observe the pyramid shown here. During which of these periods was there a sudden decline

in the population?

E. 1941-1946

F. 1951-1956

G. 1961-1966

H. 1981-1986

11. Which of the following is included under demography?

P. the study of population density

Q. the mortality rate

R. the study of landforms in a country

S. the fertility rate

I. only P

J. only Q and S

K. only P, Q and S

L. all - P, Q, R and S

