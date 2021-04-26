Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Created On: Apr 26, 2021 13:33 IST
CBSE Class 12
CBSE: Check CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2021-22. It is applicable for CBSE academic session 2021-22. Besides details of chapters & topics, it also includes details about maps and question paper design. The link to download the CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. 

CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2021-22 (New):

One Theory Paper: 3 Hours, 70 Marks 

Part

Units

No. of

Periods

Marks

A

Fundamentals of Human Geography

90

35 Marks

 

Unit 1: Human Geography

05

30

 

Unit 2: People

18

 

Unit 3: Human Activities

28

 

Unit 4: Transport, Communication and Trade

24

 

Unit 5: Human settlements

10

 

Map Work

05

5

B

India: People and Economy

90

35 Marks

 

Unit 6: People

15

30

 

Unit 7: Human Settlements

10

 

Unit 8: Resources and Development

30

 

Unit 9: Transport, Communication and International

Trade

15

 

Unit 10: Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems

15

 

Map Work

05

5

 

Total

180

70 Marks

C

Practical Work in Geography Part II

40

30 Marks

 

Unit 1: Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping

25

15

 

Unit 2: Field study or Spatial Information Technology

15

10

 

Practical Record Book and Viva Voce

 

5

Course Content 

Part A:

Fundamentals of Human Geography

 

90 Periods

Unit 1:

Human Geography: Nature and Scope

 

05 Periods

Unit 2:

People

- Population-distribution, density and growth

 

18 Periods

 

 

- Population change-spatial patterns and structure; determinants of population change

- Population   Composition   -   age-sex   ratio;   rural-urban composition

- Human   development   -   concept;   selected   indicators, international comparisons

 

Unit 3:

Human Activities

 

Primary   activities   -   concept   and   changing   trends; gathering,  pastoral, mining,  subsistence  agriculture, modern agriculture; people engaged in agricultural and allied activities - some examples from selected countries

 

Secondary activities-concept; manufacturing: types - household,  small  scale,  large  scale;  agro  based  and mineral based industries; people engaged in secondary activities - some examples from selected countries

 

Tertiary activities-concept; trade, transport and tourism; services; people engaged in tertiary activities - some examples from selected countries

 

Quaternary activities-concept; people engaged in quaternary activities - case study from selected countries

 

28 Periods

 

Unit 4:

 

Transport, Communication and Trade

 

Land transport - roads, railways; trans-continental railways

 

Water transport- inland waterways; major ocean routes

 

Air transport- Intercontinental air routes

 

Oil and gas pipelines

 

Satellite communication and cyber space- importance and usage for geographical information; use of GPS

 

International trade- bases and changing patterns; ports as gateways   of   international   trade;   role   of   WTO   in international trade

 

24 Periods

 

Unit 5:

Human Settlements

 

Settlement types - rural and urban; morphology of cities (case  study);  distribution  of  mega  cities;  problems  of human settlements in developing countries

 

10 Periods

 

Map Work on identification of features based on 1-5 units on the outline Physical/Political map of World.

 

 

05 Periods

 

 

 

Part

B:

 

India: People and Economy

 

90 Periods

 

Unit

6:

 

People

 

Population: distribution, density and growth; composition of population - linguistic, religious; sex, rural-urban and occupational-regional variations in growth of population

 

Migration:  international, national-causes and consequences

 

Human development: selected indicators and regional patterns

 

Population, environment and development

 

15 Periods

 

Unit 7:

Human Settlements 

Rural settlements - types and distribution 

Urban settlements - types, distribution and functional classification

 

10 Periods

Unit 8:

Resources and Development

 

Land resources- general land use; agricultural land use; geographical conditions and distribution of major crops (Wheat, Rice, Tea, Coffee, Cotton, Jute, Sugarcane and Rubber); agricultural development and problems

 

Water resources-availability and utilization-irrigation, domestic, industrial and other uses; scarcity of water and conservation  methods-rain  water harvesting and watershed management

 

Mineral and energy resources- distribution of metallic (Iron ore,  Copper,  Bauxite,  Manganese);  non-metallic  (Mica, Salt) minerals; conventional (Coal, Petroleum, Natural gas and Hydroelectricity) and non-conventional energy sources (solar, wind, biogas) and conservation

 

Industries - types, factors of industrial location; distribution and changing pattern of selected industries-iron and steel, cotton textiles, sugar, petrochemicals, and knowledge based industries; impact of liberalization, privatization and globalization on industrial location; industrial clusters

 

Planning in India- target group area planning (case study);

idea of sustainable development (case study)

 

30 Periods

 

Unit 9:

 

Transport, Communication and International Trade

 

Transport and communication-roads, railways, waterways

 

15 Periods

 

 

and   airways:   oil   and   gas   pipelines;   Geographical information and communication networks 

International trade- changing pattern of India's foreign trade; sea ports and their hinterland and airports

 

 

Unit 10:

Geographical   Perspective   on   selected   issues   and problems

Environmental pollution; urban-waste disposal Urbanization, rural-urban migration; problems of slums Land degradation

 

15 Periods

 

Map work on locating and labeling of features based on above units on outline map of India.

 

05 Periods

 

Part C:

 

Practical Work in Geography Part II

 

40 Periods

Unit 1:

 

Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping

 

Type and Sources of data: Primary, Secondary and other sources

 

Tabulating and processing of data; calculation of averages, measures of central tendency

 

Representation of data- construction of diagrams: bars, circles and flowchart; thematic maps; construction of dot; choropleth and isopleths maps

 

Data  analysis  and  generation  of  diagrams,  graphs  and other visual diagrams using computers

 

25 Periods

Unit 2:

Field Study or Spatial Information Technology 

Field visit and study: map orientation, observation and preparation of sketch; survey on any one of the local concerns; pollution, ground water changes, land use and land-use  changes, poverty,  energy  issues,  soil degradation, impact of floods and drought, catchment area of school, Market survey and Household survey (any one topic of local concern may be taken up for the study; observation and questionnaire survey may be adopted for the data collection; collected data may be tabulated and analyzed with diagrams and maps). Students can be given different topics to get more insight into various problems of society. 

OR

Spatial Information Technology

Introduction to GIS; hardware requirements and software modules; data formats; raster and vector data, data input, editing and topology building; data analysis; overlay and buffer.

15 Periods

Prescribed Books:

1.   Fundamentals of Physical Geography, Class XI, Published by NCERT

2.   India, Physical Environment, Class XI, Published by NCERT

3.   Practical Work in Geography Part I, Class XI, Published by NCERT

Download CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)
