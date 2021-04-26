CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
CBSE: Check CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2021-22. It is applicable for CBSE academic session 2021-22. Besides details of chapters & topics, it also includes details about maps and question paper design. The link to download the CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2021-22 (New):
One Theory Paper: 3 Hours, 70 Marks
Course Content
Prescribed Books:
1. Fundamentals of Physical Geography, Class XI, Published by NCERT
2. India, Physical Environment, Class XI, Published by NCERT
3. Practical Work in Geography Part I, Class XI, Published by NCERT