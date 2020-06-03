CBSE 2020 Board Exam: महत्वपूर्ण दिशा निर्देश और गाइडलाइन्स जारी

CBSE 2020 Board Exams: CBSE ने बचे हुए पेपर्स के लिए कुछ ज़रूरी दिशा निर्देश अपनी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी किये हैं। CBSE ने बचे हुए पेपर्स के लिए कुछ ज़रूरी दिशा निर्देश अपनी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी किये हैं। जो विद्यार्थी अपने परीक्षा केंद्र में बदलाव चाहते हैं उनके लिए भी सभी ज़रूरी गाइडलाइन्स बोर्ड ने जारी हो चुकी हैं। इस नोटिफिकेशन में ये सभी बातें बताई हैं। नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार विद्यार्थियों को किसी प्रकार की समस्या न हो इसके लिए सीबीएसई ने दो बड़े निर्णय लिए हैं जो इस प्रकार हैं
1. अब पहले से आवंटित परीक्षा केंद्र के बजाय अब विद्यार्थियों के संबंधित स्कूलों में परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी।
2. सीबीएसई उन विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र बदलने की अनुमति देगा, जो उस शहर में नहीं रह रहे हैं जहाँ उनका स्कूल है।
महत्वपूर्ण तिथियों के बारे में जानकारी:
|
S.No.
|
Activity
|
Date from
|
Date to
|
1.
|
School to contact their students and confirm for change of examination centre
|
03.6.2020
(Wednesday)
|
09.6.2020
(Tuesday)
|
2.
|
Requests to be made by candidates to their school
|
03.6.2020
(Wednesday)
|
09.6.2020
(Tuesday)
|
3.
|
Schools to upload details of the candidates requesting for change of examination centre
|
03.6.2020
(Wednesday)
|
11.6.2020
(Thursday)
Upto 5:00 PM
|
4.
|
Private candidates to apply for change of examination centre
|
03.6.2020
(Wednesday)
|
11.6.2020
(Thursday)
Upto 5:00 PM
|
5.
|
Uploading of information regarding change of examination centre of CBSE
|
16.6.2020
(Tuesday)
|
---
|
6.
|
Schools to communicate to the respective candidate about changed examination centre
|
16.6.2020
(Tuesday)
|
18.6.2020
(Thursday)
|
7.
|
Download of Permission Letter by the Private candidates
|
16.6.2020
(Tuesday)
|
20.6.2020
(Saturday)
Upto 5:00 PM
|
8.
|
Schools to download list of the candidates and centre material in respect of the candidates appearing from their school using school login id on e-परीक्षा portal
|
W.e.f 16.6.2020 (Tuesday)
|
9.
|
Candidates can check the location of their examination centre with the help of Mobile App.
|
W.e.f 20.6.2020 (Saturday)
पूरी जानकारी जानने के लिए इस लिंक के द्वारा पीडीऍफ़ डाउनलोड करें