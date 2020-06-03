CBSE 2020 Board Exam: महत्वपूर्ण दिशा निर्देश और गाइडलाइन्स जारी

S.No. Activity Date from Date to

1. School to contact their students and confirm for change of examination centre 03.6.2020 (Wednesday) 09.6.2020 (Tuesday)

2. Requests to be made by candidates to their school 03.6.2020 (Wednesday) 09.6.2020 (Tuesday)

3. Schools to upload details of the candidates requesting for change of examination centre 03.6.2020 (Wednesday) 11.6.2020 (Thursday) Upto 5:00 PM

4. Private candidates to apply for change of examination centre 03.6.2020 (Wednesday) 11.6.2020 (Thursday) Upto 5:00 PM

5. Uploading of information regarding change of examination centre of CBSE 16.6.2020 (Tuesday) ---

6. Schools to communicate to the respective candidate about changed examination centre 16.6.2020 (Tuesday) 18.6.2020 (Thursday)

7. Download of Permission Letter by the Private candidates 16.6.2020 (Tuesday) 20.6.2020 (Saturday) Upto 5:00 PM

8. Schools to download list of the candidates and centre material in respect of the candidates appearing from their school using school login id on e-परीक्षा portal W.e.f 16.6.2020 (Tuesday)