CBSE Question Bank for Class 10 English First Flight Chapter 5 The Hundred Dresses – I: Important for Board Exam 2021-2022

CBSE Question Bank for Class 10 English First Flight Book Chapter 5 The Hundred Dresses – I is available here. This question bank includes long and short answer type questions that are quite helpful for the revision of the chapter. All these questions are published by the CBSE Board.

Q. Answer in 20-30 words

i. What, according to Room Thirteen, was ‘unusual’ about Wanda?

ii. Briefly justify Peggy’s popularity.

iii. Why was Wanda’s claim to a hundred dresses incongruent with what she wore to school most days?

iv. Wanda and Maddie often waited for Wanda, to have ‘fun’ with her. How was this concept of ‘fun’ different from how we commonly know it?

Q. Answer in 40-50 words

i. Wanda was not only different from the other students of her class but even from the other students at the back of the class where she sat. Explain how this was so.

ii. The drawing and colouring contest involved girls designing dresses and boys designing motorboats.

a) Does it reveal any common perception about girls and boys?

b) What do you feel about the same?

iii. What does the reaction of the two girls, at the announcement of Wanda’s name as the winner of the girls’ medal, tell us about them?

iv. Maddie had her own reason to feel embarrassed on occasion, when Wanda was teased about her dresses. If you were Maddie, how would you have addressed the situation?

v. Explain how wearing a school uniform might have addressed the problem/s faced by Maddie and Wanda regarding their dresses.

Q. Answer in 100-120 words (beyond text and across texts)

i. As a student from a different class (Room Eleven), write a diary entry about the behaviour of Peggy and Maddie with Wanda, in the light of the given quotes.

You may begin like this:

ii. Despite her picking on Wanda and leading the group in doing so, Peggy was someone who shielded younger children from bullies and cried at the mistreatment of animals.

Do you think that most people in the world are like Wanda –very aware about several issues but quite unfeeling when it comes to dealing with someone ‘different’?

Present your views and include the importance of being self-aware, lest we hurt others due to our thoughtlessness.

iii. If Wanda had to choose one friend from among Anne Frank, Amanda and Valli, who do you think she would have chosen? Explain with relevant rationale and reference to the texts.

