CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Exam 2020 Tomorrow: Check Important Tips & Resources for Last Minute Preparation

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct the Class 10 Information Technology exam tomorrow, 20 February, 2020. Information Technology is one of the most important skill subjects and is quite popular among the class 10 students. To help students make quick and effective preparations on this last day before the exam, we have collated some important tips and resources as discussed below:

Go through the complete syllabus for one last time

Check the complete syllabus to get an idea about which topics you have revised and which are still left unprepared. List out the major topics which carry high weightage. Prepare these topics carefully. Given below is the link to download the latest syllabus of Class 10 Information Technology:

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus 2020

Do not miss to practice the latest sample paper

Solving the CBSE sample paper is the most effective way to prepare for the exam. It gives you a peek into your preparation level. It also helps you prepare a strategy to write your exam appropriately. Moreover, a thorough analysis of the CBSE sample paper makes you familiarised with the nature and type of questions to be asked in the exam. You may check the latest sample paper of Class 10 Information Technology form the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Sample Paper 2020

Understand the paper pattern with help of latest blue print

CBSE released the blue print of Class 10 Information Technology sample paper to help students know the question paper format which will be followed in the Board Exam 2020. With the CBSE Blue Print, you can know the number of questions to be asked from each unit of Information Technology. It also mentions the exact weightage of questions. Check the latest blue print of Class 10 Information Technology question paper from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Blue Print 2020

Check previous year paper to know the level of questions

Previous year question papers are helpful to know the level of questions asked in the board exams. You can also know which questions or topics are important from exam point of view. Thus, preparing according to the trends followed in previous years’ exams always proves to be helpful in boosting your scores. Get the previous year question paper of Information Technology from the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Question Paper 2020

Students must take help of the resources provided here to give an edge to their preparations and score high marks in this important subject.

Check other important articles for the preparations of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020: