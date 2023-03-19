CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download

CBSE Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education 2023 exams are going on and the last paper is of maths. Check and download here the CBSE Maths Standard previous year papers for 2022 and 2020 in PDF format.

CBSE Maths Standard Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for 2023 are nearing their end, and the last paper is for the highly important subject of mathematics on March 21, 2023. Both the mathematics standard and mathematics basic exams will take place on the same day. Maths Standard is mostly chosen by students wishing to pursue it or related subjects in higher education. Maths Basic is opted by those who wish to end their journey with the science of mathematics in class 10 itself.

Maths Standard also comes in handy in daily life and many entrance exams. So, it’s important to master it fully, as it lays the foundation for several crucial topics that are never taught later on. One of the best ways to learn and practice maths is by solving sample papers, mock tests, and previous year papers. At this last stage of exam preparation, learning new concepts isn’t recommended, and students should focus on revision and practice. Check here the CBSE Class 10 maths standard previous year papers for the years 2020 and 2022 in PDF format. Go through them to increase your chances of scoring top marks in the 2023 CBSE class 10 mathematics exam. We have provided the links to the theory and compartment previous year papers of CBSE 10th Maths Standard here.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Exam Pattern

The CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Paper carries 80 marks in total and is 3 hours long.

The paper is divided into 5 sections.

Section A: 20 MCQs carrying 1 mark each

Section B: 5 questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C: 6 questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section D: 4 questions carrying 5 marks each.

Section E: 3 case-based questions of 4 marks each.

All Questions are compulsory. However, internal choice is provided in all sections except A.

Draw neat figures and take π =22/7 if not stated otherwise.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Previous Year Question Papers

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Question Paper 2022

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Question Paper 2020

