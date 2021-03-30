CBSE class 10 Science paper under the upcoming Board Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 21st May, 2021 (Friday). To perform excellently in the exam students must solve several questions based on important topics and concepts. Class 10 Science Compartment Question Paper 2020 forms a very good source of important questions as all the questions has been prepared by the CBSE's educators following the guidelines laid down by the board. Students can practice these questions to polish their preparations for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2021.

CBSE Class 10 Science Compartment Question Paper 2020:

Time allowed : 3 hours

Maximum Marks : 80

General Instructions:

Read the following instructions very carefully and strictly follow them.

(i) This question paper comprises three Sections — A, B and C. There are 30 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) Section A – Question nos. 1 to 14 — all questions or part thereof are of one mark each. These questions comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Very Short Answer (VSA) and Assertion–Reason type questions. Answer to these questions should be given in one word or one sentence.

(iii) Section B – Question nos. 15 to 24 are short answer type questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to these questions should not exceed 50 to 60 words.

(iv) Section C – Question nos. 25 to 30 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to these questions should not exceed 80 to 90 words.

(v) Answers should be brief and to the point. Also the above mentioned word limit be adhered to as far as possible.

(vi) There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in some questions in each section. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

(vii) In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

SECTION A

1. Name two infections which can be sexually transmitted in human beings.

2. Define pole of a spherical mirror.

Answer question numbers 3(a) - 3(d) on the basis of your understanding of the following paragraph and the related studied concepts:

Matter around us is found in the form of elements, compounds and mixtures. The elements contain atoms of only one type. Around the year 1800, only 30 elements showing different properties were known. Scientists of that age discovered a pattern in their properties and based on that pattern, several attempts were made to classify elements. The earliest attempt was to classify the elements as metals and non-metals. The latest is the ‘Modern Periodic Table’. This table consists of 7 periods and 18 groups. Each element of a group in the periodic table has the identical outer shell electronic configuration. In other words, the groups in the periodic table signify an identical outer shell electronic configuration. As we go down the group in the periodic table, the number of shells increases.

3(a) Write the need to classify elements.

3(b) How many groups are there in the ‘Modern Periodic Table’?

3(c) Which one of the following statements is not correct about the ‘Modern Periodic Table’?

(A) It is based on atomic masses.

(B) The position of isotopes is not disputed.

(C) The position of isotopes is easily assigned.

(D) It separates metals from non-metals.

3(d) The cause of periodicity of properties of elements is

(A) Increasing atomic radius

(B) Increasing atomic mass

(C) Increasing nuclear charge

(D) The recurrence of similar outer electronic configuration

4. Answer question numbers 4(a) - 4(b) on the basis of your understanding of the following paragraph and the related studied concepts:

There are different forms of energy and one form of energy can be converted into another. When we light a wax candle, the process is highly exothermic and on burning, the chemical energy of the wax gets converted into heat and light. A good source of energy is to be selected for the choice of work to be done. In ancient times, wood was the most common source of heat energy. We, in our daily lives, use various energy sources for doing the work. Nowadays we use diesel and electricity to run trains. We also use fossil fuels in vehicles which has some serious disadvantages, mainly air pollution. The recent example of air pollution was ‘Smog’ in the National Capital Region of Delhi. This pollution was a result of burning ‘Parali’ in northern states of the country, which affected the eyes and also caused serious respiratory problems.

4(a) State the energy conversion that takes place when we light a wax candle.

4(b) List two criteria of selecting a source of energy for a specific work.

4(c) Write the names of two fossil fuels.

4(d) Why are we looking at alternate sources of energy?

5. Which one of the following natural sources contains Oxalic acid?

(A) Tomato

(B) Tamarind

(C) Ant sting

(D) Nettle sting

OR

The acid produced in our stomach during digestion of food is

(A) Hydrochloric acid

(B) Oxalic acid

(C) Lactic acid

(D) Acetic acid

6. Copper utensils slowly lose their shiny brown surface and gain a green coat on prolonged exposure to atmospheric air. This is due to the formation of a coating of

(A) Copper sulphate

(B) Copper carbonate

(C) Cupric oxide

(D) Cuprous oxide

7. Which one of the following statements is true about the position of metals in the activity series of metals?

(A) Copper is below hydrogen but above lead.

(B) Iron is below lead and zinc.

(C) Zinc is below magnesium but above aluminium.

(D) Magnesium is below calcium but above aluminium.

9. The stamen contains

(A) stigma

(B) pollen grain

(C) sepal

(D) ovule

OR

Seeds are called products of sexual reproduction because they

(A) give rise to new plants.

(B) are formed by fusion of gametes.

(C) are formed by the fusion of pollen tubes.

(D) can survive for a longer period

10. Consider the following ecosystems:

I. Ponds

II. Forests

III. Aquariums

IV. Crop fields Out of these, the natural ecosystems are

(A) I, II and III

(B) II, III and IV

(C) I and II only

(D) I, II and IV

.

.

.

