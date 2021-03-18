CBSE 10th Science Board Exam 2021 - Check Previous Years' Papers, Latest Sample Paper and Other Important Resources with Expert Tips to Ace the Exam

CBSE Class 10 students who are preparing for their first ever board exams that too in a pandemic hit period should strategise and plan their exam preparations judiciously. At this time, when only a few days are left for the exam, the best practice would be to take the help of the important resources instead of going into the details of the curriculum. Jagran Josh brings here the best resources and effective exam preparation tips that will help you perform outstandingly in your CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021.

Students can check here the previous years' question papers, revised and reduced syllabus, new CBSE sample paper other very important resources for the easy and effective preparation of the Class 10 Science exam. All these resources are helpful for preparation in the last few days before the exam. So, refer to these resources to obtain high scores in your upcoming CBSE Class Science Board Exam 2021. Links to the resources are given below:

Along with the above resources take help of the following tips to pass the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021 with flying colours:

(i) Practice previous years' question papers to get an idea about what types of numerical problems and theoretical questions can be asked in the upcoming Science Exam.

(ii) Make sure that you solve at least last 5 years' question papers before the exam. Questions in board exams are often repeated.

(iii) Practice the latest sample paper of CBSE Class 10 Science to know the format of questions to be followed in the upcoming board exam.

(iv) Be familiar with the latest examination pattern for CBSE Class 10 Science to prepare accordingly for the board exam.

(iv) Read NCERT Class 10 Science books thoroughly. Each line of this book is important from the exam point of view.

(v) Practice every question present in the NCERT book be it from exercises or intext questions.

(vi) After finishing NCERT Book practice different types of questions from reference books.

(vii) Practice numerical questions on the series and parallel combination of resistances. Numerical problems on lens and mirror are also important for the board exam.

(viii) Make a list of all formulas, important reactions and explanations in a separate notebook for frequent revision.

(ix) Learn all important diagrams by heart.

Besides these exam preparation tips, also explore the all-in-one study package prepared by the subject matter experts for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2021. This package is best to give an edge to your preparation level, helping you perform exceptionally well in the exam.

Check* CBSE Class 10 Science Complete Study Material & Preparation Guide for Board Exam 2021