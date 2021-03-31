CBSE Class 10 Social Science subject has a huge syllabus due to which students may face difficulties in revising such a large syllabus before the board exam. To avoid this problem we suggest students to practice with important questions that will give them a chance to revise all the important topics effectively. We are providing here the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Compartment Question Paper 2020 that comprises a number of questions of different formats. Having been prepared by the CBSE teachers these questions are extremely important for the upcoming board exam. Students must practice all the questions to boost their preparation level and score high marks in the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Compartment Question Paper 2020:

Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 80

General Instructions:

Read the following instructions very carefully and strictly follow them:

(i) Question paper comprises four sections - A, B, C and D. There are 35 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) Section A – Question nos. 1 to 20 are very short answer type questions, carrying 1 mark each.

(iii) Section B – Question nos. 21 to 28 are short answer type questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 80 words.

(iv) Section C – Question nos. 29 to 34 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 120 words.

(v) Section D – Question nos. 35 is map based, carrying 6 marks with two parts,

35(a) from History (2 marks) and

35(b) from Geography (4 marks).

(vi) Answers should be brief and to the point; also the above word limit be adhered to as far as possible.

(vii) There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions has to be attempted.

(viii) Attach map along with your answer-book.

(ix) In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

SECTION A

1. Who among the following leaders formed a secret society called ‘Young Italy’?

(A) Victor Emmanuel II

(B) Giuseppe Mazzini

(C) Count Cavour

(D) Giuseppe Garibaldi

2. Arrange the following events related to the formation of nation-state of Britain in chronological order:

I. Act of Union between England and Scotland.

II. English Parliament seized power from Monarchy.

III. Ireland was forcibly incorporated into the United Kingdom.

IV. Catholic revolt against British dominance.

Options :

(A) III – I – II – IV

(B) I – II – III – IV

(C) IV – I – II – III

(D) II – I – IV – III

3. The ___________ was a region of geographical and ethnic variations comprising modern day Romania, Bulgaria, Albania, Greece, Macedonia, Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

OR

In 1815, Vienna Congress was hosted by the ___________.

4. Why was Otto von Bismarck considered as the chief architect of German unification? Choose the correct option from the following:

(A) He allianced with Italy and France for the unification process.

(B) He granted autonomy to Prussia with Conservatives.

(C) He carried the nation-building process with the army and the bureaucracy.

(D) He carried Liberalist and Romantic scholars for cultural movement.

5. Name the empire that ruled over Austria and Hungary in the eighteenth century.

6. Name the first book printed by Johann Gutenberg.

7. Select the correct pair from the following:

Column A Column B (A) Jyotiba Phule Istri Dharm Vichar (B) Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sambad Kaumudi (C) Ram Chaddha Gulamgiri (D) Gangadhar Bhattacharya Chhote Aur Bade Sawal

8. How much percentage of forest area is desired in a geographical area to maintain ecological balance as outlined in the National Forest Policy?

9. Which one of the following crops is an example of Rabi cropping season?

(A) Watermelon

(B) Cucumber

(C) Maize

(D) Barley

10. Suggest any one way to maximize the use of nuclear energy in the field of medicine.

.

.

.

