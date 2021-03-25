CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Compartment Question Paper 2020 (with Marking Scheme)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Maths Board Exam for both Standard and Basic papers on 2nd June, 2021. It requires a lot of practice to score good marks in the Maths paper. Solving several questions helps students improve their mistakes and enhances their confidence to perform well in the main examination.

We are providing here the Class 10 Maths (Standard) Compartment Question Paper 2020 for students to practice important questions for the upcoming board exam. Since the Maths Compartment Question Paper is released by the CBSE itself, it is a good source to prepare important questions for the board exam. This question paper is as important as the question paper of the annual board examination. Students must solve all the questions given in the paper. They can cross-check their answers with the CBSE marking scheme that is provided here along with the question paper.

MATHEMATICS (STANDARD) – Theory

General Instructions :

Read the following instructions very carefully and strictly follow them:

(i) This question paper comprises four sections A, B, C and D. This question paper carries 40 questions. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) Section A: Question Numbers 1 to 20 comprises of 20 questions of one mark each.

(iii) Section B: Question Numbers 21 to 26 comprises of 6 questions of two marks each.

(iv) Section C: Question Numbers 27 to 34 comprises of 8 questions of three marks each.

(v) Section D: Question Numbers 35 to 40 comprises of 6 questions of four marks each.

(vi) There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in 2 questions of one mark, 2 questions of two marks, 3 questions of three marks and 3 questions of four marks. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

(vii) In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

(viii) Use of calculators is not permitted.

SECTION A

Question numbers 1 to 20 carry 1 mark each.

Question numbers 1 to 10 are multiple choice questions.

Choose the correct option.

1. The pair of equations x = 5 and y = 5 has

(A) no solution

(B) unique solution

(C) many solutions

(D) only solution (0, 0)

2. The value(s) of k for which the quadratic equation 3x2 – kx + 3 = 0 has equal roots, is (are)

(A) 6

(B) – 6

(C) ±6

(D) 9

OR

2. The discriminant of the quadratic equation 3√3x2 + 10x + 3 = 0 is

(A) ± 8

(B) 80

(C) 100 – 4√3

(D) 64

3. If sinθ = cosθ, then the value of tan2θ + cot2θ is

(A) 2

(B) 4

(C) 1

(D) 10/3

4. The mean and median of a distribution are 14 and 15 respectively. The value of mode is

(A) 16

(B) 17

(C) 13

(D) 18

5. A frustum of a right circular cone which is of height 8 cm with radii of its circular ends as 10 cm and 4 cm, has its slant height equal to

(A) 14 cm

(B) 28 cm

(C) 10 cm

(D) √260 cm

.

.

.

