CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam 2020: Check Important Topics

Check important topics for CBSE Class 11 Maths Annual Exam 2020. These topics are from NCERT Textbooks & latest CBSE 11th Maths Syllabus. Questions based on the given topics have been frequently asked in the previous Class 11 Maths papers.
Important topics for Class 11 Maths Exam 2020:
Unit-I: Sets and Functions
Chapter 1: Sets
⇒ Questions based on different types of sets (Empty set. Finite and Infinite sets. Equal sets. Subsets).
⇒ Power set & Universal set
⇒ Question based on Union Venn diagrams.
⇒ Question based on Union and Intersection of sets.
⇒ Question based difference & complement of sets
⇒ Question based properties of complement.
Chapter 2: Relations and Functions
⇒ Ordered pairs.
⇒ Question based on cartesian product of sets.
⇒ Cartesian product of the set of reals with itself (upto R x R x R).
⇒ Definition of relation, pictorial diagrams, domain, co-domain and range of a relation.
⇒ Function as a special type of relation.
⇒ Pictorial representation of a function, domain, co-domain and range of a function.
⇒ Real valued functions, domain and range of these functions, constant, identity, polynomial, rational, modulus, signum, exponential, logarithmic and greatest integer functions, with their graphs.
⇒ Question based on Sum, difference, product and quotients of functions.
NCERT Exemplar: CBSE Class 11 Mathematics – All Chapters
Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions
⇒ Positive and negative angles.
⇒ Measuring angles in radians and in degrees and conversion from one measure to another.
⇒ Definition of trigonometric functions with the help of unit circle.
⇒ Truth of the identity sin2x + cos2x = 1, for all x.
⇒ Signs of trigonometric functions. Domain and range of trigonometric functions and their graphs.
⇒ Expressing sin (x ± y) and cos (x ± y) in terms of sin x, sin y, cos x & cos y and their simple applications.
⇒ Deducing identities like the following:
⇒ Identities related to sin 2x, cos 2x, tan 2x, sin 3x, cos 3x and tan 3x.
⇒ General solution of trigonometric equations of the type sin y = sin a, cos y = cos a and tan y = tan a.
Unit-II: Algebra
Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction
⇒ Question based on process of the proof by induction,
⇒ Motivating the application of the method by looking at natural numbers as the least inductive subset of real numbers.
⇒ The principle of mathematical induction and simple applications.
Chapter 5: Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
⇒ Need for complex numbers, especially √−1, to be motivated by inability to solve some of the quadratic equations.
⇒ Question based on complex numbers of quadratic equations.
⇒ Algebraic properties of complex numbers.
⇒ Argand plane and polar representation of complex numbers.
⇒ Statement of Fundamental Theorem of Algebra, solution of quadratic equations (with real coefficients) in the complex number system.
⇒ Square root of a complex number.
Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities
⇒ Questions based on linear inequalities.
⇒ Algebraic solutions of linear inequalities in one variable and their representation on the number line.
⇒ Graphical solution of linear inequalities in two variables.
⇒ Graphical method of finding a solution of system of linear inequalities in two variables.
Chapter 7: Permutations and Combinations
⇒ Questions based on fundamental principle of counting.
⇒ Questions based on Factorial n. (n!)
⇒ Questions based on Permutations and combinations,
⇒ Derivation of Formulae forn nPr and nCr and their connections, simple applications.
Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem
⇒ Statement and proof of the binomial theorem for positive integral indices.
⇒ Knowledge of Pascal's triangle
⇒ Questions based on General and middle term in binomial expansion, simple applications.
Chapter 9: Sequences and Series
⇒ Questions based on Sequence and Series.
⇒ Questions based on Arithmetic Progression (A. P.), Arithmetic Mean (A.M.), Geometric Progression (G.P.)
⇒ Questions based on finding the General term of a G.P.
⇒ Questions based on sum of n terms of a G.P.
⇒ Questions based on infinite G.P. and its sum,
⇒ Questions based on Geometric mean (G.M.)
⇒ Relation between A.M. and G.M.
⇒ Formulae for the following special sums.
Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry
Chapter 10: Straight Lines
⇒ Brief recall of two dimensional geometry from earlier classes.
⇒ Shifting of origin.
⇒ Slope of a line and angle between two lines.
⇒ Various forms of equations of a line: parallel to axis, point –slope form, slope-intercept form, two-point form, intercept form and normal form.
⇒ General equation of a line.
⇒ Equation of family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines.
⇒ Distance of a point from a line.
Chapter 11: Conic Sections
⇒ Circles, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola, a point,
⇒ A straight line and a pair of intersecting lines as a degenerated case of a conic section.
⇒ Standard equations and simple properties of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola.
⇒ Standard equation of a circle.
Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry
⇒ Questions based on Coordinate axes and coordinate planes in three dimensions.
⇒ Questions based on Coordinates of a point.
⇒ Questions based on distance between two points and section formula.
Unit-IV: Calculus
Chapter 13: Limits and Derivatives
⇒ Derivative introduced as rate of change both as that of distance function and Geometrically.
⇒ Intuitive idea of limit.Limits of polynomials and rational functions trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions.
⇒Definition of derivative relate it to scope of tangent of the curve,
⇒ Derivative of sum, difference, product and quotient of functions.
⇒ Derivatives of polynomial and trigonometric functions.
Unit-V: Mathematical Reasoning
Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning
⇒ Mathematically acceptable statements.
⇒ Connecting words/ phrases - consolidating the understanding of "if and only if (necessary and sufficient) condition", "implies", "and/or", "implied by", "and", "or", "there exists" and their use through variety of examples related to real life and Mathematics.
⇒ Validating the statements involving the connecting words, difference among contradiction, converse and contrapositive.
Unit-VI: Statistics and Probability
Chapter 15: Statistics
⇒Measures of Dispersion: Range, Mean deviation, variance and standard deviation of ungrouped/grouped data.
⇒ Analysis of frequency distributions with equal means but different variances.
Chapter 16: Probability
⇒ Questions based on random experiments; outcomes, sample spaces (set representation).
⇒ Events; occurrence of events, ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events, exhaustive events, mutually exclusive events,
⇒Axiomatic (set theoretic) probability, connections with other theories of earlier classes.
⇒ Questions based on probability of an event, probability of ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events.