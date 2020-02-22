CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam 2020: Check Important Topics

Check important topics for CBSE Class 11 Maths Annual Exam 2020. These topics are from NCERT Textbooks & latest CBSE 11th Maths Syllabus. Questions based on the given topics have been frequently asked in the previous Class 11 Maths papers.

Important topics for Class 11 Maths Exam 2020:

Unit-I: Sets and Functions

Chapter 1: Sets

⇒ Questions based on different types of sets (Empty set. Finite and Infinite sets. Equal sets. Subsets).

⇒ Power set & Universal set

⇒ Question based on Union Venn diagrams.

⇒ Question based on Union and Intersection of sets.

⇒ Question based difference & complement of sets

⇒ Question based properties of complement.

Chapter 2: Relations and Functions

⇒ Ordered pairs.

⇒ Question based on cartesian product of sets.

⇒ Cartesian product of the set of reals with itself (upto R x R x R).

⇒ Definition of relation, pictorial diagrams, domain, co-domain and range of a relation.

⇒ Function as a special type of relation.

⇒ Pictorial representation of a function, domain, co-domain and range of a function.

⇒ Real valued functions, domain and range of these functions, constant, identity, polynomial, rational, modulus, signum, exponential, logarithmic and greatest integer functions, with their graphs.

⇒ Question based on Sum, difference, product and quotients of functions.

NCERT Exemplar: CBSE Class 11 Mathematics – All Chapters

Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions

⇒ Positive and negative angles.

⇒ Measuring angles in radians and in degrees and conversion from one measure to another.

⇒ Definition of trigonometric functions with the help of unit circle.

⇒ Truth of the identity sin2x + cos2x = 1, for all x.

⇒ Signs of trigonometric functions. Domain and range of trigonometric functions and their graphs.

⇒ Expressing sin (x ± y) and cos (x ± y) in terms of sin x, sin y, cos x & cos y and their simple applications.

⇒ Deducing identities like the following:

⇒ Identities related to sin 2x, cos 2x, tan 2x, sin 3x, cos 3x and tan 3x.

⇒ General solution of trigonometric equations of the type sin y = sin a, cos y = cos a and tan y = tan a.

Unit-II: Algebra

Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction

⇒ Question based on process of the proof by induction,

⇒ Motivating the application of the method by looking at natural numbers as the least inductive subset of real numbers.

⇒ The principle of mathematical induction and simple applications.

Chapter 5: Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

⇒ Need for complex numbers, especially √−1, to be motivated by inability to solve some of the quadratic equations.

⇒ Question based on complex numbers of quadratic equations.

⇒ Algebraic properties of complex numbers.

⇒ Argand plane and polar representation of complex numbers.

⇒ Statement of Fundamental Theorem of Algebra, solution of quadratic equations (with real coefficients) in the complex number system.

⇒ Square root of a complex number.

Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities

⇒ Questions based on linear inequalities.

⇒ Algebraic solutions of linear inequalities in one variable and their representation on the number line.

⇒ Graphical solution of linear inequalities in two variables.

⇒ Graphical method of finding a solution of system of linear inequalities in two variables.

Chapter 7: Permutations and Combinations

⇒ Questions based on fundamental principle of counting.

⇒ Questions based on Factorial n. (n!)

⇒ Questions based on Permutations and combinations,

⇒ Derivation of Formulae forn nP r and nC r and their connections, simple applications.

Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem

⇒ Statement and proof of the binomial theorem for positive integral indices.

⇒ Knowledge of Pascal's triangle

⇒ Questions based on General and middle term in binomial expansion, simple applications.

Chapter 9: Sequences and Series

⇒ Questions based on Sequence and Series.

⇒ Questions based on Arithmetic Progression (A. P.), Arithmetic Mean (A.M.), Geometric Progression (G.P.)

⇒ Questions based on finding the General term of a G.P.

⇒ Questions based on sum of n terms of a G.P.

⇒ Questions based on infinite G.P. and its sum,

⇒ Questions based on Geometric mean (G.M.)

⇒ Relation between A.M. and G.M.

⇒ Formulae for the following special sums.

Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry

Chapter 10: Straight Lines

⇒ Brief recall of two dimensional geometry from earlier classes.

⇒ Shifting of origin.

⇒ Slope of a line and angle between two lines.

⇒ Various forms of equations of a line: parallel to axis, point –slope form, slope-intercept form, two-point form, intercept form and normal form.

⇒ General equation of a line.

⇒ Equation of family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines.

⇒ Distance of a point from a line.

Chapter 11: Conic Sections

⇒ Circles, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola, a point,

⇒ A straight line and a pair of intersecting lines as a degenerated case of a conic section.

⇒ Standard equations and simple properties of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola.

⇒ Standard equation of a circle.

Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry

⇒ Questions based on Coordinate axes and coordinate planes in three dimensions.

⇒ Questions based on Coordinates of a point.

⇒ Questions based on distance between two points and section formula.

Unit-IV: Calculus

Chapter 13: Limits and Derivatives

⇒ Derivative introduced as rate of change both as that of distance function and Geometrically.

⇒ Intuitive idea of limit.Limits of polynomials and rational functions trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions.

⇒Definition of derivative relate it to scope of tangent of the curve,

⇒ Derivative of sum, difference, product and quotient of functions.

⇒ Derivatives of polynomial and trigonometric functions.

Unit-V: Mathematical Reasoning

Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning

⇒ Mathematically acceptable statements.

⇒ Connecting words/ phrases - consolidating the understanding of "if and only if (necessary and sufficient) condition", "implies", "and/or", "implied by", "and", "or", "there exists" and their use through variety of examples related to real life and Mathematics.

⇒ Validating the statements involving the connecting words, difference among contradiction, converse and contrapositive.

Unit-VI: Statistics and Probability

Chapter 15: Statistics

⇒Measures of Dispersion: Range, Mean deviation, variance and standard deviation of ungrouped/grouped data.

⇒ Analysis of frequency distributions with equal means but different variances.

Chapter 16: Probability

⇒ Questions based on random experiments; outcomes, sample spaces (set representation).

⇒ Events; occurrence of events, ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events, exhaustive events, mutually exclusive events,

⇒Axiomatic (set theoretic) probability, connections with other theories of earlier classes.

⇒ Questions based on probability of an event, probability of ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events.