CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam 2020: Check Important Topics

Check important topics for CBSE Class 11 Maths 2020 Annual Exam. These topics are from the latest CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus and NCERT Textbooks. Questions based on these topics are expected to be asked in CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam 2020.

Feb 22, 2020 17:25 IST
Important topics for Class 11 Maths Exam 2020:

 Unit-I: Sets and Functions

Chapter 1: Sets

⇒ Questions based on different types of sets (Empty set. Finite and Infinite sets. Equal sets. Subsets).

⇒ Power set & Universal set

⇒ Question based on Union Venn diagrams. 

⇒ Question based on Union and Intersection of sets.

⇒ Question based difference & complement of sets 

⇒ Question based properties of complement.

Chapter 2: Relations and Functions

⇒ Ordered pairs.

⇒ Question based on cartesian product of sets.

⇒ Cartesian product of the set of reals with itself (upto R x R x R).

⇒ Definition of relation, pictorial diagrams, domain, co-domain and range of a relation.

⇒ Function as a special type of relation.

⇒ Pictorial representation of a function, domain, co-domain and range of a function.

⇒ Real valued functions, domain and range of these functions, constant, identity, polynomial, rational, modulus, signum, exponential, logarithmic and greatest integer functions, with their graphs.

⇒ Question based on Sum, difference, product and quotients of functions.

Chapter 3: Trigonometric Functions

⇒ Positive and negative angles.

⇒ Measuring angles in radians and in degrees and conversion from one measure to another.

⇒  Definition of trigonometric functions with the help of unit circle.

⇒ Truth of the identity sin2x + cos2x = 1, for all x.

⇒ Signs of trigonometric functions. Domain and range of trigonometric functions and their graphs.

⇒ Expressing sin (x ± y) and cos (x ± y) in terms of sin x, sin y, cos x & cos y and their simple applications.

⇒ Deducing identities like the following:

⇒ Identities related to sin 2x, cos 2x, tan 2x, sin 3x, cos 3x and tan 3x.

⇒ General solution of trigonometric equations of the type sin y = sin a, cos y = cos a and tan y = tan a.

Unit-II: Algebra

Chapter 4: Principle of Mathematical Induction

⇒ Question based on process of the proof by induction,
⇒  Motivating the application of the method by looking at natural numbers as the least inductive subset of real numbers.

⇒ The principle of mathematical induction and simple applications.

Chapter 5: Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

⇒ Need for complex numbers, especially √−1, to be motivated by inability to solve some of the quadratic equations.

⇒ Question based on complex numbers of quadratic equations.

⇒ Algebraic properties of complex numbers.

⇒ Argand plane and polar representation of complex numbers.

⇒ Statement of Fundamental Theorem of Algebra, solution of quadratic equations (with real coefficients) in the complex number system.

⇒ Square root of a complex number.

Chapter 6: Linear Inequalities

⇒ Questions based on linear inequalities.

⇒ Algebraic solutions of linear inequalities in one variable and their representation on the number line.

⇒ Graphical solution of linear inequalities in two variables.

⇒ Graphical method of finding a solution of system of linear inequalities in two variables.

Chapter 7: Permutations and Combinations

⇒ Questions based on fundamental principle of counting.

⇒ Questions based on Factorial n. (n!)

⇒ Questions based on Permutations and combinations,

⇒ Derivation of Formulae forn nPr  and nCr and their connections, simple applications.

Chapter 8: Binomial Theorem

⇒ Statement and proof of the binomial theorem for positive integral indices.

⇒ Knowledge of Pascal's triangle

⇒ Questions based on General and middle term in binomial expansion, simple applications.

Chapter 9: Sequences and Series

⇒ Questions based on Sequence and Series.

⇒ Questions based on Arithmetic Progression (A. P.), Arithmetic Mean (A.M.), Geometric Progression (G.P.)

⇒ Questions based on finding the General term of a G.P.

⇒ Questions based on sum of n terms of a G.P.

⇒ Questions based on infinite G.P. and its sum,

⇒ Questions based on Geometric mean (G.M.)

⇒ Relation between A.M. and G.M.

⇒ Formulae for the following special sums.

Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry

Chapter 10: Straight Lines

⇒ Brief recall of two dimensional geometry from earlier classes.

⇒ Shifting of origin.

⇒ Slope of a line and angle between two lines.

⇒ Various forms of equations of a line: parallel to axis, point –slope form, slope-intercept form, two-point form, intercept form and normal form.

⇒ General equation of a line.

⇒ Equation of family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines.

⇒ Distance of a point from a line.

Chapter 11: Conic Sections

⇒ Circles, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola, a point,

⇒ A straight line and a pair of intersecting lines as a degenerated case of a conic section.

⇒ Standard equations and simple properties of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola.

⇒ Standard equation of a circle.

Chapter 12: Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry

⇒ Questions based on Coordinate axes and coordinate planes in three dimensions.

⇒ Questions based on Coordinates of a point.

⇒ Questions based on distance between two points and section formula.

Unit-IV: Calculus

Chapter 13: Limits and Derivatives

⇒ Derivative introduced as rate of change both as that of distance function and Geometrically.

⇒ Intuitive idea of limit.Limits of polynomials and rational functions trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions.

⇒Definition of derivative relate it to scope of tangent of the curve,

⇒ Derivative of sum, difference, product and quotient of functions.

⇒ Derivatives of polynomial and trigonometric functions.

Unit-V: Mathematical Reasoning

Chapter 14: Mathematical Reasoning

⇒ Mathematically acceptable statements.

⇒ Connecting words/ phrases - consolidating the understanding of "if and only if (necessary and sufficient) condition", "implies", "and/or", "implied by", "and", "or", "there exists" and their use through variety of examples related to real life and Mathematics.

⇒ Validating the statements involving the connecting words, difference among contradiction, converse and contrapositive.

Unit-VI: Statistics and Probability

Chapter 15: Statistics

⇒Measures of Dispersion: Range, Mean deviation, variance and standard deviation of ungrouped/grouped data.

⇒ Analysis of frequency distributions with equal means but different variances.

Chapter 16: Probability

⇒ Questions based on random experiments; outcomes, sample spaces (set representation).

⇒ Events; occurrence of events, ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events, exhaustive events, mutually exclusive events,

⇒Axiomatic (set theoretic) probability, connections with other theories of earlier classes.

⇒ Questions based on probability of an event, probability of ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events.

