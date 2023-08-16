CBSE Accounting Ratios Class 12 Mind Map for Part 2 Chapter 5 of Accountancy, Download PDF

CBSE Accounting Ratios Class 12 Mind Map: Mind maps are visual representations of information, presented by breaking complex parts into simpler and easily understandable forms. They are also known as spray diagrams, spider diagrams, and concept maps. The process of making mind maps is known as mind mapping or concept mapping. They come in handy in offices for presentations, in schools for teaching students, and can also b used by students for note-making.

Reading through mind maps makes memorizing easier and ensures that the information grasped remains memorized for a longer period of time. It also assists in quick revisions during examinations. Despite its several advantages, mind mapping is an exhausting and time-consuming process which makes it difficult for students to indulge in the process. Thus, to help you and save you time, we have brought to you mind maps for all chapters of various subjects across multiple classes.

Here, students can find mind maps for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Part 2 Chapter 5, Accounting Ratios. We have also attached a PDF download link here for you to save for future reference and use at your convenience. Students can be carefree while referring to these since they are based on the updated CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024. CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam aspirants must go through these mind maps for easy and quick revision at the time of exams.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Part 2 Chapter 5, Accounting Ratios mind maps are presented below:

To download Accounting Ratios Mind Map in PDF, click on the link below

We hope these mind maps were useful and could add some value to your preparation for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Examination. Keep following Jagran Josh for such exam preparation-related essentials.

