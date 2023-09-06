CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 12th Business Administration Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Business Administration Class 12. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Business Administration Syllabus for Class 12: Check here for the detailed syllabus for CBSE Class 12 Business Administration 2023–24. This is one of the skill education subjects offered by CBSE to Class 11 and Class 12 students. The subject code is 833. The aim of skill education subjects is to empower students so that they can stand out from the crowd. This also helps them make a career in their desired field by giving them a foundation.

Here, the detailed course structure of CBSE Class 12 BA 2023–24 is given, along with unit-wise topics and their mark allocation. Students can follow the given mark allocation to prepare for the final exams. Check and download the CBSE Class 12 Business Administration syllabus 2023–24 from below.

CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Course Structure

CURRICULUM FOR SESSION 2023-2024

Career Counseling

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (SUBJECT CODE 833)

CLASS–XII FOR SESSION 2023-2024

Total Marks: 100 (Theory-60 + Practical-40)

 

 

 

UNITS

NO. OF HOURS

for Theory and Practical

MAX. MARKS

for Theory and Practical

 

 

 Part A

Employability Skills

Unit 1 : Communication Skills-IV

13

2

Unit 2 : Self-Management Skills- IV

07

2

Unit 3 : ICT Skills- IV

13

2

Unit 4 : Entrepreneurial Skills- IV

10

2

Unit 5 : Green Skills- IV

07

2

Total

50

10

 

 

 

 

 

 Part B

Subject Specific Skills

Unit 1 : Introduction to Management

16

07

Unit 2 :Concept of Management

25

08

Unit 3 : Functions of Management

25

08

Unit 4 : Communication

16

05

Unit 5 : Motivation

16

05

Unit 6 : Leadership

20

07

Unit 7 : Social Responsibility of Business

16

05

Unit 8 : Information Technology and Business

16

05

Total

150

50

 

 

 

 Part C

Practical Work

Project

 

 

 

 

60

15

Viva

05

Practical File

05

Demonstration of skill competency via Lab

Activities

15

Total

60

40

Grand Total 

GRAND TOTAL

260

100



CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Syllabus

DETAILED CURRICULUM/TOPICS:

Part-A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS

 

S. No.

Units

Duration in Hours

1.

Unit 1: Communication Skills-IV

13

2.

Unit 2: Self-management Skills-IV

07

3.

Unit 3: Information and Communication Technology Skills-IV

13

4.

Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-IV

10

5.

Unit 5: Green Skills-IV

07

 

TOTAL DURATION

50

 

Note: The Detailed Curriculum/ Topics to be covered under Part A: Employability Skills can be downloaded from CBSE website.

Part-B – SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS

 

S. No.

Units

Duration in Hours

1.

Unit 1 : Introduction to Management

16

2.

Unit 2 :Concept of Management

25

3.

Unit 3 : Functions of Management

25

4.

Unit 4 : Communication

16

5.

Unit 5 : Motivation

16

6.

Unit 6 : Leadership

20

7.

Unit 7 : Social Responsibility of Business

16

8.

Unit 8 : Information Technology and Business

16

 

TOTAL DURATION

150

 

UNIT

SUB-UNIT

SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL

1. Introduction to Management

1.1 Meaning, Definition of Management

Session: Understand the meaning, definition & Concept of Management.

• Meaning of Management.

• Definition by various management experts & thinkers. Concept of management.

1.2 Features, Importance, Functions of Management

Session: Understand the characteristics and significance of management.

• Features of management.

• Importance of management.

• Functions of management

UNIT

SUB-UNIT

SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL

 

1.3 Levels of Management

Session: Understand the hierarchy of levels of management

• Understand the various levels of management.

• Understanding the importance of every level of management.

Activity: Prepare a PPT on levels of

management of any multinational co.

1.4 Management and Administration

Session: Understanding the relation between management and administration.

• Meaning of Management & Administration.

• Difference between Management & Administration

Activity: Prepare a chart highlighting the

differences between Management & Administration.

2. Concept of Management

2.1 Nature of Management

Session: Understand the nature of management.

• Understand Management as Art.

• Understand Management as Science.

• Understand Management as Profession.

2.2 Concept and thoughts of Management

Session: Understand the various thoughts & approaches to Management.

• Understand Meaning & concept of Classical Approach

• Understand Meaning & Concept of Scientific Management

• Understand Meaning & concept of Neo- Classical approach

2.3 Principles of

Management

Session: Understand the Principles of

management.

• Understand the Need of Management Principles.

• Understand the contribution of Taylor’s concept of Scientific Management.

• Understand the contribution of Fayola’s Principles of Management (14 Principles}

3. functions of management

3.1 Planning

Session: understand the meaning and significance of Planning

· Meaning of Planning.

· Importance of Planning.

· Types of Plans. .

· Process of Planning.

3.2 Organizing

Session: understand the meaning and significance of Organising

· Meaning of Organising.

· Importance of Organising.

· Organising as a process.

· Organisation as a structure.

· Types of Organisation.

UNIT

SUB-UNIT

SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL

 

3.3 Staffing

Session: Understand the meaning and significance of staffing.

• Meaning of staffing.

• Importance of staffing.

• Staffing process

3.4 Directing

Session: understand the meaning and significance of Directing

· Meaning of Directing.

· Importance of Directing.

· Elements of Directing

3.5 Controlling

Session: understand the meaning and Importance of Controlling.

· Meaning of Controlling.

· Importance of Controlling.

· Relationship between Planning and Controlling

3.6 Coordination

Session: understand the meaning and Importance of Coordination.

· Meaning of Coordination.

· Importance of Coordination.

· Coordination as essence of management.

4. Communication

4.1 Introduction

Session: Understand the Meaning and importance of Communication.

· Definition of communication.

· Method of communication.

4.2 Significance of Communication

Session: understand the significance of communication.

· Transfer of ideas

· For education

· For organizational structure

4.3 Types of Communication

Session: understand the types of communication.

· Verbal and non-verbal communication

· Formal and informal communication.

· Visual communication

4.4 Features of Effective

Communication

Session: understand the process of Effective communication.

4.5 Hurdles of Communication

Session: understand the various hurdles of communication.

· Language hurdles

· Emotional hurdles

· Physical hurdle

· Systematic hurdle

· Attitudinal hurdle

5. Motivation

5.1 Motivation and its Importance

Session: understand the Meaning and Importance of Motivation.

· Definition of Motivation

· Characteristics of Motivation

· Significance of Motivation

UNIT

SUB-UNIT

SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL

 

5.2 Theories of Motivation

Session: understand Types of motivational theories Content theories in detail

· Different motivational theories

· Type of Content theories

§ Maslow’s Theory

§ Herzberg Theory

§ ERG Theory

5.3 Theories of Motivation

Session: understand the Process of theories in detail, Reinforcement theory of Motivation

• Type of Process theories

• Expectancy Theory

• Equity Theory Reinforcement theory of motivation.

5.4 Theories of Motivation and Methods of Motivation

Session: Understand the Behavioural Theories in detail and Measures of Motivation.

• Behavioural Theories

• McGregor Theory X and Y

• Ou chi Theory Z Methods of Motivation

• Financial Incentives

• Non-Financial Incentives

5.5 Methods of Motivation; Motivation and Inspiration

Session: Understand the Methods of Motivation and able to differentiate Motivation and Inspiration.

• Job Enlargement

• Job Enrichment

• Difference between Motivation and Inspiration

6. Leadership

6.1 Meaning, Definition and

Importance of Leadership

Session: Understand the meaning, importance and significance of leadership.

• Meaning and definition of Leadership

• Significance of Leadership

6.2 Types of Leaders

Session: Understand the Classification of Leaders

• Categories of different kinds of leaders

6.3 Characteristics of a Good Leader

Session: Understand the Characteristics of a Good leader

• Understanding qualities which make a person

leader.

6.4 Leadership Styles

Session: Understand the various Styles of Leadership

• Comprehending different styles leaders can adopt

7. Social Responsibility of Business

7.1 Meaning of Social Responsibility

Session: Understand the concept of social responsibility of business in society.

7.2 Business and

Society

Session: Understand the correlation between

business and society.

7.3 Concept of Social Responsibility

Session: Understand the evolution and concept of social responsibility.

• Economic responsibility

• Legal responsibility

• Ethical responsibility

• Philanthropic Responsibility

UNIT

SUB-UNIT

SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL

 

7.4 Importance of Social Responsibility

Session: Understand the importance of Social responsibility.

• From employees view

• From customer views

• From investors views

• From supplier views

• From govt. views

• From society views

7.5 Corporate Social Responsibility

Session:

· Understand the concept of corporate social responsibility.

· Meaning of CSR

· Potential business benefits of CSR

8. Information technology and business

8.1 Meaning, Definition and Importance of Information Technology

Session: Understand the Meaning of Information Technology and Significance of Information Technology

· Meaning and definition of information technology

· Relevance of information technology in current scenario

8.2 Information technology in Functional areas of business

Session:

· Understanding role of Information Technology in different areas of business.

· Usage of Information technology in various areas of business

8.3 Meaning of E- business

· Scope of E- business

Session: Understand the Meaning of E- business

· Information Technology in different areas of

business

· Scope of E-business.

· Understand the Scope of E-Business

8.4 Merits and Demerits of E- business

Session: understand the merits and demerits of E-business.

· Merits of E-Business

· Demerits of E- Business

 

 

CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

 

