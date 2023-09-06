CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 12th Business Administration Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Business Administration Class 12. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Business Administration Syllabus for Class 12: Check here for the detailed syllabus for CBSE Class 12 Business Administration 2023–24. This is one of the skill education subjects offered by CBSE to Class 11 and Class 12 students. The subject code is 833. The aim of skill education subjects is to empower students so that they can stand out from the crowd. This also helps them make a career in their desired field by giving them a foundation.

Read: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24

Here, the detailed course structure of CBSE Class 12 BA 2023–24 is given, along with unit-wise topics and their mark allocation. Students can follow the given mark allocation to prepare for the final exams. Check and download the CBSE Class 12 Business Administration syllabus 2023–24 from below.

CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Course Structure

CURRICULUM FOR SESSION 2023-2024

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (SUBJECT CODE 833)

CLASS–XII FOR SESSION 2023-2024

Total Marks: 100 (Theory-60 + Practical-40)

UNITS NO. OF HOURS for Theory and Practical MAX. MARKS for Theory and Practical Part A Employability Skills Unit 1 : Communication Skills-IV 13 2 Unit 2 : Self-Management Skills- IV 07 2 Unit 3 : ICT Skills- IV 13 2 Unit 4 : Entrepreneurial Skills- IV 10 2 Unit 5 : Green Skills- IV 07 2 Total 50 10 Part B Subject Specific Skills Unit 1 : Introduction to Management 16 07 Unit 2 :Concept of Management 25 08 Unit 3 : Functions of Management 25 08 Unit 4 : Communication 16 05 Unit 5 : Motivation 16 05 Unit 6 : Leadership 20 07 Unit 7 : Social Responsibility of Business 16 05 Unit 8 : Information Technology and Business 16 05 Total 150 50 Part C Practical Work Project 60 15 Viva 05 Practical File 05 Demonstration of skill competency via Lab Activities 15 Total 60 40 Grand Total GRAND TOTAL 260 100







CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Syllabus

DETAILED CURRICULUM/TOPICS:

Part-A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS

S. No. Units Duration in Hours 1. Unit 1: Communication Skills-IV 13 2. Unit 2: Self-management Skills-IV 07 3. Unit 3: Information and Communication Technology Skills-IV 13 4. Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-IV 10 5. Unit 5: Green Skills-IV 07 TOTAL DURATION 50

Note: The Detailed Curriculum/ Topics to be covered under Part A: Employability Skills can be downloaded from CBSE website.

Part-B – SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS

S. No. Units Duration in Hours 1. Unit 1 : Introduction to Management 16 2. Unit 2 :Concept of Management 25 3. Unit 3 : Functions of Management 25 4. Unit 4 : Communication 16 5. Unit 5 : Motivation 16 6. Unit 6 : Leadership 20 7. Unit 7 : Social Responsibility of Business 16 8. Unit 8 : Information Technology and Business 16 TOTAL DURATION 150

UNIT SUB-UNIT SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL 1. Introduction to Management 1.1 Meaning, Definition of Management Session: Understand the meaning, definition & Concept of Management. • Meaning of Management. • Definition by various management experts & thinkers. Concept of management. 1.2 Features, Importance, Functions of Management Session: Understand the characteristics and significance of management. • Features of management. • Importance of management. • Functions of management

UNIT SUB-UNIT SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL 1.3 Levels of Management Session: Understand the hierarchy of levels of management • Understand the various levels of management. • Understanding the importance of every level of management. Activity: Prepare a PPT on levels of management of any multinational co. 1.4 Management and Administration Session: Understanding the relation between management and administration. • Meaning of Management & Administration. • Difference between Management & Administration Activity: Prepare a chart highlighting the differences between Management & Administration. 2. Concept of Management 2.1 Nature of Management Session: Understand the nature of management. • Understand Management as Art. • Understand Management as Science. • Understand Management as Profession. 2.2 Concept and thoughts of Management Session: Understand the various thoughts & approaches to Management. • Understand Meaning & concept of Classical Approach • Understand Meaning & Concept of Scientific Management • Understand Meaning & concept of Neo- Classical approach 2.3 Principles of Management Session: Understand the Principles of management. • Understand the Need of Management Principles. • Understand the contribution of Taylor’s concept of Scientific Management. • Understand the contribution of Fayola’s Principles of Management (14 Principles} 3. functions of management 3.1 Planning Session: understand the meaning and significance of Planning · Meaning of Planning. · Importance of Planning. · Types of Plans. . · Process of Planning. 3.2 Organizing Session: understand the meaning and significance of Organising · Meaning of Organising. · Importance of Organising. · Organising as a process. · Organisation as a structure. · Types of Organisation.

UNIT SUB-UNIT SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL 3.3 Staffing Session: Understand the meaning and significance of staffing. • Meaning of staffing. • Importance of staffing. • Staffing process 3.4 Directing Session: understand the meaning and significance of Directing · Meaning of Directing. · Importance of Directing. · Elements of Directing 3.5 Controlling Session: understand the meaning and Importance of Controlling. · Meaning of Controlling. · Importance of Controlling. · Relationship between Planning and Controlling 3.6 Coordination Session: understand the meaning and Importance of Coordination. · Meaning of Coordination. · Importance of Coordination. · Coordination as essence of management. 4. Communication 4.1 Introduction Session: Understand the Meaning and importance of Communication. · Definition of communication. · Method of communication. 4.2 Significance of Communication Session: understand the significance of communication. · Transfer of ideas · For education · For organizational structure 4.3 Types of Communication Session: understand the types of communication. · Verbal and non-verbal communication · Formal and informal communication. · Visual communication 4.4 Features of Effective Communication Session: understand the process of Effective communication. 4.5 Hurdles of Communication Session: understand the various hurdles of communication. · Language hurdles · Emotional hurdles · Physical hurdle · Systematic hurdle · Attitudinal hurdle 5. Motivation 5.1 Motivation and its Importance Session: understand the Meaning and Importance of Motivation. · Definition of Motivation · Characteristics of Motivation · Significance of Motivation

UNIT SUB-UNIT SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL 5.2 Theories of Motivation Session: understand Types of motivational theories Content theories in detail · Different motivational theories · Type of Content theories § Maslow’s Theory § Herzberg Theory § ERG Theory 5.3 Theories of Motivation Session: understand the Process of theories in detail, Reinforcement theory of Motivation • Type of Process theories • Expectancy Theory • Equity Theory Reinforcement theory of motivation. 5.4 Theories of Motivation and Methods of Motivation Session: Understand the Behavioural Theories in detail and Measures of Motivation. • Behavioural Theories • McGregor Theory X and Y • Ou chi Theory Z Methods of Motivation • Financial Incentives • Non-Financial Incentives 5.5 Methods of Motivation; Motivation and Inspiration Session: Understand the Methods of Motivation and able to differentiate Motivation and Inspiration. • Job Enlargement • Job Enrichment • Difference between Motivation and Inspiration 6. Leadership 6.1 Meaning, Definition and Importance of Leadership Session: Understand the meaning, importance and significance of leadership. • Meaning and definition of Leadership • Significance of Leadership 6.2 Types of Leaders Session: Understand the Classification of Leaders • Categories of different kinds of leaders 6.3 Characteristics of a Good Leader Session: Understand the Characteristics of a Good leader • Understanding qualities which make a person leader. 6.4 Leadership Styles Session: Understand the various Styles of Leadership • Comprehending different styles leaders can adopt 7. Social Responsibility of Business 7.1 Meaning of Social Responsibility Session: Understand the concept of social responsibility of business in society. 7.2 Business and Society Session: Understand the correlation between business and society. 7.3 Concept of Social Responsibility Session: Understand the evolution and concept of social responsibility. • Economic responsibility • Legal responsibility • Ethical responsibility • Philanthropic Responsibility

UNIT SUB-UNIT SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL 7.4 Importance of Social Responsibility Session: Understand the importance of Social responsibility. • From employees view • From customer views • From investors views • From supplier views • From govt. views • From society views 7.5 Corporate Social Responsibility Session: · Understand the concept of corporate social responsibility. · Meaning of CSR · Potential business benefits of CSR 8. Information technology and business 8.1 Meaning, Definition and Importance of Information Technology Session: Understand the Meaning of Information Technology and Significance of Information Technology · Meaning and definition of information technology · Relevance of information technology in current scenario 8.2 Information technology in Functional areas of business Session: · Understanding role of Information Technology in different areas of business. · Usage of Information technology in various areas of business 8.3 Meaning of E- business · Scope of E- business Session: Understand the Meaning of E- business · Information Technology in different areas of business · Scope of E-business. · Understand the Scope of E-Business 8.4 Merits and Demerits of E- business Session: understand the merits and demerits of E-business. · Merits of E-Business · Demerits of E- Business

Related: