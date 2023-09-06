CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 12th Business Administration Syllabus PDF

CBSE Business Administration Syllabus for Class 12: Check here for the detailed syllabus for CBSE Class 12 Business Administration 2023–24. This is one of the skill education subjects offered by CBSE to Class 11 and Class 12 students. The subject code is 833. The aim of skill education subjects is to empower students so that they can stand out from the crowd. This also helps them make a career in their desired field by giving them a foundation.
Read: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24
Here, the detailed course structure of CBSE Class 12 BA 2023–24 is given, along with unit-wise topics and their mark allocation. Students can follow the given mark allocation to prepare for the final exams. Check and download the CBSE Class 12 Business Administration syllabus 2023–24 from below.
CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Course Structure
CURRICULUM FOR SESSION 2023-2024
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (SUBJECT CODE 833)
CLASS–XII FOR SESSION 2023-2024
Total Marks: 100 (Theory-60 + Practical-40)
|
|
UNITS
|
NO. OF HOURS
for Theory and Practical
|
MAX. MARKS
for Theory and Practical
|
Part A
|
Employability Skills
|
Unit 1 : Communication Skills-IV
|
13
|
2
|
Unit 2 : Self-Management Skills- IV
|
07
|
2
|
Unit 3 : ICT Skills- IV
|
13
|
2
|
Unit 4 : Entrepreneurial Skills- IV
|
10
|
2
|
Unit 5 : Green Skills- IV
|
07
|
2
|
Total
|
50
|
10
|
Part B
|
Subject Specific Skills
|
Unit 1 : Introduction to Management
|
16
|
07
|
Unit 2 :Concept of Management
|
25
|
08
|
Unit 3 : Functions of Management
|
25
|
08
|
Unit 4 : Communication
|
16
|
05
|
Unit 5 : Motivation
|
16
|
05
|
Unit 6 : Leadership
|
20
|
07
|
Unit 7 : Social Responsibility of Business
|
16
|
05
|
Unit 8 : Information Technology and Business
|
16
|
05
|
Total
|
150
|
50
|
Part C
|
Practical Work
|
Project
|
60
|
15
|
Viva
|
05
|
Practical File
|
05
|
Demonstration of skill competency via Lab
Activities
|
15
|
Total
|
60
|
40
|
Grand Total
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
260
|
100
CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Syllabus
DETAILED CURRICULUM/TOPICS:
Part-A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS
|
S. No.
|
Units
|
Duration in Hours
|
1.
|
Unit 1: Communication Skills-IV
|
13
|
2.
|
Unit 2: Self-management Skills-IV
|
07
|
3.
|
Unit 3: Information and Communication Technology Skills-IV
|
13
|
4.
|
Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-IV
|
10
|
5.
|
Unit 5: Green Skills-IV
|
07
|
|
TOTAL DURATION
|
50
Note: The Detailed Curriculum/ Topics to be covered under Part A: Employability Skills can be downloaded from CBSE website.
Part-B – SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS
|
S. No.
|
Units
|
Duration in Hours
|
1.
|
Unit 1 : Introduction to Management
|
16
|
2.
|
Unit 2 :Concept of Management
|
25
|
3.
|
Unit 3 : Functions of Management
|
25
|
4.
|
Unit 4 : Communication
|
16
|
5.
|
Unit 5 : Motivation
|
16
|
6.
|
Unit 6 : Leadership
|
20
|
7.
|
Unit 7 : Social Responsibility of Business
|
16
|
8.
|
Unit 8 : Information Technology and Business
|
16
|
|
TOTAL DURATION
|
150
|
UNIT
|
SUB-UNIT
|
SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL
|
1. Introduction to Management
|
1.1 Meaning, Definition of Management
|
Session: Understand the meaning, definition & Concept of Management.
• Meaning of Management.
• Definition by various management experts & thinkers. Concept of management.
|
1.2 Features, Importance, Functions of Management
|
Session: Understand the characteristics and significance of management.
• Features of management.
• Importance of management.
• Functions of management
|
UNIT
|
SUB-UNIT
|
SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL
|
|
1.3 Levels of Management
|
Session: Understand the hierarchy of levels of management
• Understand the various levels of management.
• Understanding the importance of every level of management.
|
Activity: Prepare a PPT on levels of
management of any multinational co.
|
1.4 Management and Administration
|
Session: Understanding the relation between management and administration.
• Meaning of Management & Administration.
• Difference between Management & Administration
|
Activity: Prepare a chart highlighting the
differences between Management & Administration.
|
2. Concept of Management
|
2.1 Nature of Management
|
Session: Understand the nature of management.
• Understand Management as Art.
• Understand Management as Science.
• Understand Management as Profession.
|
2.2 Concept and thoughts of Management
|
Session: Understand the various thoughts & approaches to Management.
• Understand Meaning & concept of Classical Approach
• Understand Meaning & Concept of Scientific Management
• Understand Meaning & concept of Neo- Classical approach
|
2.3 Principles of
Management
|
Session: Understand the Principles of
management.
• Understand the Need of Management Principles.
• Understand the contribution of Taylor’s concept of Scientific Management.
• Understand the contribution of Fayola’s Principles of Management (14 Principles}
|
3. functions of management
|
3.1 Planning
|
Session: understand the meaning and significance of Planning
· Meaning of Planning.
· Importance of Planning.
· Types of Plans. .
· Process of Planning.
|
3.2 Organizing
|
Session: understand the meaning and significance of Organising
· Meaning of Organising.
· Importance of Organising.
· Organising as a process.
· Organisation as a structure.
· Types of Organisation.
|
UNIT
|
SUB-UNIT
|
SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL
|
|
3.3 Staffing
|
Session: Understand the meaning and significance of staffing.
• Meaning of staffing.
• Importance of staffing.
• Staffing process
|
3.4 Directing
|
Session: understand the meaning and significance of Directing
· Meaning of Directing.
· Importance of Directing.
· Elements of Directing
|
3.5 Controlling
|
Session: understand the meaning and Importance of Controlling.
· Meaning of Controlling.
· Importance of Controlling.
· Relationship between Planning and Controlling
|
3.6 Coordination
|
Session: understand the meaning and Importance of Coordination.
· Meaning of Coordination.
· Importance of Coordination.
· Coordination as essence of management.
|
4. Communication
|
4.1 Introduction
|
Session: Understand the Meaning and importance of Communication.
· Definition of communication.
· Method of communication.
|
4.2 Significance of Communication
|
Session: understand the significance of communication.
· Transfer of ideas
· For education
· For organizational structure
|
4.3 Types of Communication
|
Session: understand the types of communication.
· Verbal and non-verbal communication
· Formal and informal communication.
· Visual communication
|
4.4 Features of Effective
Communication
|
Session: understand the process of Effective communication.
|
4.5 Hurdles of Communication
|
Session: understand the various hurdles of communication.
· Language hurdles
· Emotional hurdles
· Physical hurdle
· Systematic hurdle
· Attitudinal hurdle
|
5. Motivation
|
5.1 Motivation and its Importance
|
Session: understand the Meaning and Importance of Motivation.
· Definition of Motivation
· Characteristics of Motivation
· Significance of Motivation
|
UNIT
|
SUB-UNIT
|
SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL
|
|
5.2 Theories of Motivation
|
Session: understand Types of motivational theories Content theories in detail
· Different motivational theories
· Type of Content theories
§ Maslow’s Theory
§ Herzberg Theory
§ ERG Theory
|
5.3 Theories of Motivation
|
Session: understand the Process of theories in detail, Reinforcement theory of Motivation
• Type of Process theories
• Expectancy Theory
• Equity Theory Reinforcement theory of motivation.
|
5.4 Theories of Motivation and Methods of Motivation
|
Session: Understand the Behavioural Theories in detail and Measures of Motivation.
• Behavioural Theories
• McGregor Theory X and Y
• Ou chi Theory Z Methods of Motivation
• Financial Incentives
• Non-Financial Incentives
|
5.5 Methods of Motivation; Motivation and Inspiration
|
Session: Understand the Methods of Motivation and able to differentiate Motivation and Inspiration.
• Job Enlargement
• Job Enrichment
• Difference between Motivation and Inspiration
|
6. Leadership
|
6.1 Meaning, Definition and
Importance of Leadership
|
Session: Understand the meaning, importance and significance of leadership.
• Meaning and definition of Leadership
• Significance of Leadership
|
6.2 Types of Leaders
|
Session: Understand the Classification of Leaders
• Categories of different kinds of leaders
|
6.3 Characteristics of a Good Leader
|
Session: Understand the Characteristics of a Good leader
• Understanding qualities which make a person
leader.
|
6.4 Leadership Styles
|
Session: Understand the various Styles of Leadership
• Comprehending different styles leaders can adopt
|
7. Social Responsibility of Business
|
7.1 Meaning of Social Responsibility
|
Session: Understand the concept of social responsibility of business in society.
|
7.2 Business and
Society
|
Session: Understand the correlation between
business and society.
|
7.3 Concept of Social Responsibility
|
Session: Understand the evolution and concept of social responsibility.
• Economic responsibility
• Legal responsibility
• Ethical responsibility
• Philanthropic Responsibility
|
UNIT
|
SUB-UNIT
|
SESSION/ ACTIVITY/ PRACTICAL
|
|
7.4 Importance of Social Responsibility
|
Session: Understand the importance of Social responsibility.
• From employees view
• From customer views
• From investors views
• From supplier views
• From govt. views
• From society views
|
7.5 Corporate Social Responsibility
|
Session:
· Understand the concept of corporate social responsibility.
· Meaning of CSR
· Potential business benefits of CSR
|
8. Information technology and business
|
8.1 Meaning, Definition and Importance of Information Technology
|
Session: Understand the Meaning of Information Technology and Significance of Information Technology
· Meaning and definition of information technology
· Relevance of information technology in current scenario
|
8.2 Information technology in Functional areas of business
|
Session:
· Understanding role of Information Technology in different areas of business.
· Usage of Information technology in various areas of business
|
8.3 Meaning of E- business
· Scope of E- business
|
Session: Understand the Meaning of E- business
· Information Technology in different areas of
business
· Scope of E-business.
· Understand the Scope of E-Business
|
8.4 Merits and Demerits of E- business
|
Session: understand the merits and demerits of E-business.
· Merits of E-Business
· Demerits of E- Business
|
CBSE Class 12 Business Administration Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF
Related: