Consumer Protection Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Business Studies Chapter 11, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Consumer Protection Notes: In this article, students can find revision notes for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 11, Consumer Protection along with a PDF download link for the same. Business Studies Class 12 Consumer Protection notes will help you in understanding and memorizing important parts of the chapter in an easy and convenient manner.

Consumer Protection is probably one of the most essential chapters from Class 12 Business Studies NCERT since it displays the laws governing consumer rights in the country, the discussion on rights, the role of citizens, and much more detail. Having a thorough look at the chapter will help you easily understand and analyze the chapter. The revision notes will then assist you in the last-minute revision during the examination.

Revision Notes for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 11 Consumer Protection

Importance of Consumer Protection

Sale of adulterated goods such as adding inferior substances to the product being sold

Sale of counterfeit goods such as selling a product of lesser value than the real product.

Sale of sub-standard goods such as the sale of products that do not meet the prescribed quality standards.

Sale of duplicate goods

Use of malfunctioning weights and measures that lead to underweight of products.

Black marketing and hoarding eventually lead to scarcity of the product and a rise in the price of the same.

Overcharging a product, i.e., charging a product above its Maximum Retail Price.

Supplying of defective goods.

Advertisements that are misleading, i.e., advertisements that falsely claim a product or a service to be shown as superior quality, grade, or standard when not in real.

Supply of inferior services, i.e., quality of service lesser than the condition agreed.

Importance of Consumer Protection from Consumer’s point of view

Consumer Ignorance

Unorganised Consumers

Widespread Exploitation of Consumers

Importance of Consumer Protection from Business point of view

Long-term Interest in Business

Business uses society’s Resources

Social Responsibility

Moral Justification

Government Intervention

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019

The Consumer Protection Act 2019 seeks to protect and promote the consumers’ interest through speedy and inexpensive redressal of their grievances. The Act confers certain rights to consumers with a view to empowering them and to protect their interests.

Who is a consumer?

Under the Consumer Protection Act 2019, a consumer is a person who buys any goods or avails services for a consideration, which has been paid or promised, or partly paid and partly promised, or under any scheme of deferred payment.

Consumer Rights

Right to Safety

Right to be informed

Right to be assured

Right to be heard

Right to seek redressal

Right to Consumer Education

Consumer Responsibilities

Be aware of various goods and services available in the market so that an intelligent and wise choice can be made

Buy only standardized goods as they provide quality assurance. Thus, look for ISI mark on electrical goods, FPO mark on food products, Hallmark on jewelry, etc

Learn about the risks associated with products and services, follow the manufacturer’s instructions, and use the products safely

Read labels carefully so as to have information about prices, net weight, manufacturing and expiry dates, etc

Assert yourself to ensure that you get a fair deal.

Be honest in your dealings. Choose only from legal goods and services and discourage unscrupulous practices like black-marketing, hoarding, etc

Ask for a cash memo on the purchase of goods or services. This would serve as proof of the purchase made

File a complaint in an appropriate consumer forum in case of a shortcoming in the quality of goods purchased or services availed. Do not fail to take action even when the amount involved is small.

Form consumer societies which would play an active part in educating consumers and safeguarding their interest

Respect the environment. Avoid waste, littering, and contributing to pollution

Ways and Means of Consumer Protection

Self-regulation by Business

Business Associations

Consumer Awareness

Consumer Organisations

Government

Redressal Agencies Under The Consumer Protection Act

For the redressal of consumer grievances, the Consumer Protection Act 2019 provides for the setting up of a three-tier enforcement machinery at the District, State, and National levels, known as the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Relief Available

To remove the defect in goods or deficiency in service.

To replace the defective product with a new one, free from any defect

To refund the price paid for the product, or the charges paid for the service

To pay a reasonable amount of compensation for any loss or injury suffered by the consumer due to the negligence of the opposite party

To pay punitive damages in appropriate circumstances.

To discontinue the unfair/ restrictive trade practice and not to repeat it in the future

Not to offer hazardous goods for sale

To withdraw the hazardous goods from the sale

To cease manufacture of hazardous goods and to desist from offering hazardous services

Role of Consumer Organisations And Ngos

Educating the general public about consumer rights by organizing training programmes, seminars, and workshops

Publishing periodicals and other publications to impart knowledge about consumer problems

To test the relative qualities of competing brands and publish the test results for the benefit of consumers.

Encouraging consumers to strongly protest and take action against unscrupulous exploitative and unfair trade practices of sellers.

Providing legal assistance to consumers by way of providing aid, legal advice, etc. in seeking legal remedy.

Filing complaints in appropriate consumer courts on behalf of the consumers.

Taking the initiative in filing cases in consumer courts in the interest of the general public, not for any individual.

