CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper

CBSE 2021: CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 might start from February without any considerable delay. So, CBSE School students must prepare themselves for the upcoming CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021. Here, we are discussing the latest exam pattern of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021. Links to access some essential articles for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 are also given at the end of this article.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021: Unit-wise weightage
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021: Format of question paper
⇒ There will be 33 questions in the question paper divided into several sections.
⇒ All questions will be compulsory.
⇒ In Section A, question number 1 to 16 will be objective type questions.
Question number 1 and 2 will be passage-based questions carrying 4 marks each
Question number 3 to 16 will carry 1 mark each.
⇒ In Section B, question number 17 to 25 will be short answer questions and will carry 2 marks each.
⇒ In Section C, question number 26 to 30 will be short answer questions and will carry 3 marks each.
⇒ In Section D, question number 31 to 33 will be long answer questions and will be 5 marks each.
⇒ There will not be an overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided in some questions
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021: Topology of questions
Part A: Objective type Paper
Part B: Descriptive paper
More details:
