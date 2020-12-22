CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper

CBSE 2021: CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 might start from February without any considerable delay. So, CBSE School students must prepare themselves for the upcoming CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021. Here, we are discussing the latest exam pattern of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021. Links to access some essential articles for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 are also given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021: Unit-wise weightage

Unit No. Title Marks Unit I Solid State 23 Unit II Solutions Unit III Electrochemistry Unit IV Chemical Kinetics Unit V Surface Chemistry Unit VII p ‐Block Elements 19 Unit VIII d ‐and f ‐Block Elements Unit IX Coordination Compounds Unit X Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 28 Unit XI Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers Unit XII Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids Unit XIII Amines Unit XIV Biomolecules Total 70

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021: Format of question paper

⇒ There will be 33 questions in the question paper divided into several sections.

⇒ All questions will be compulsory.

⇒ In Section A, question number 1 to 16 will be objective type questions.

Question number 1 and 2 will be passage-based questions carrying 4 marks each

Question number 3 to 16 will carry 1 mark each.

⇒ In Section B, question number 17 to 25 will be short answer questions and will carry 2 marks each.

⇒ In Section C, question number 26 to 30 will be short answer questions and will carry 3 marks each.

⇒ In Section D, question number 31 to 33 will be long answer questions and will be 5 marks each.

⇒ There will not be an overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided in some questions

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021: Topology of questions

Part A: Objective type Paper

Type Marks for each question No. of Questions Total Marks Percentage Objective 1 19 19 54.29 2 5 10 28.57 CaseBased 3 2 6 17.14 Total 26 35 100

Part B: Descriptive paper

Type Marks for each question No. of Questions Total Marks percentage Short Answer‐ I 2 4 8 22.86 Short Answer‐ II 3 4 12 34.28 Long Answer 5 3 15 42.86 Total 11 35 100

More details:

S.No Domains Total Marks % 1 Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions and stating main ideas. 28 40 2 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 21 30 3 Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30

