CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021: Big Announcements Expected To Be Announced Soon - Check Updates!

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE will conduct the board exams on time & big announcements regarding CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th are expected to be announced tomorrow by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ as he will interact with teachers all across India via Twitter Live on December 22 (at 4:00 PM). About thirty lakh students are waiting for CBSE Date Sheet 2021. The schedule of JEE Main 2021 has been recently announced by the Education Minister and he might announce some important updates on 22nd December.

No further deduction in CBSE Syllabus 2020-21:

Regarding CBSE Syllabus, it has been already announced that CBSE has already reduced the the syllabus by 30% and no further deduction in the syllabus will be made by the board. Students who have not checked the revised CBSE Syllabus and wondering about the deleted portion portions of the CBSE Syllabus can access this information from the links given below

CBSE Sample Papers 2021 & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 Released (Based on Revised CBSE Syllabus):

The board has already released the CBSE Sample Papers 2021 & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for Class 10th & Class 12th students. These sample papers and marking scheme are also based on revised & reduced CBSE Syllabus. Students preparing for CBSE board exams 2021 are advised to thoroughly analyse these sample papers to understand the latest exam pattern and changes made by the CBSE in the format of the question papers.

Jagran Josh will provide all the official updates about CBSE Board Exam 2021 besides CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021. We have also provided important resources such as CBSE Sample Papers, CBSE Marking Scheme, CBSE Syllabus, Previous Year Papers, Videos, Model Answer Booklets which will help students to score well in the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021. Here we have also provided links to access important articles for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021.

