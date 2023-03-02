CBSE Class 12 Geography Question Paper 2023, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Geography Question Paper 2023: The CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam was held today, March 02, 2023. Geography is a popular subject among class 12 humanities stream students. You can download the CBSE Class 12 Geography question paper 2023 here.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Question Paper 2023: The Class 12 Geography exam of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) was conducted today, March 02, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Millions of students appeared for the exam, which is an important course in the CBSE Class 12 humanities stream. Geography is a scoring and fascinating subject that’s often one of the easiest exams in the CBSE session year. But students end up taking it too lightly, which isn’t recommended. Silly mistakes can cost you top marks. Let’s find out the difficulty level of the 2023 Geography class 12 paper - easy, tough or moderate? View and download the SET 1, 2, 3 and 4 CBSE Class 12 Geography question paper 2023 PDF here.

Related: CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper Analysis 2023

Related: CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper Answer Key 2023

CBSE Class 12 Geography Question Paper 2023

CBSE hasn’t released the 2023 class 12 Geography exam paper yet, but we have sourced the question paper for you to refer. You can read and download the CBSE Class 12 Geography Question paper 2023 in the following section.

The 2023 12th Geography Paper exam duration was 3 hours and total marks were 70.

The paper consisted 30 questions divided into four sections:

Section A: 17 multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each

Section B: 7 short answer questions of 3 marks each

Section C: 5 long answer questions of 5 marks each

Section D: 2 map-based questions of 5 marks each

CBSE Class 12 Geography Question Paper 2023

Check other CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam study material for your reference below.

Below are the links to all the necessary study resources you’ll need for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. Be sure to check them out before sitting for the exam.