CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Analysis 2023: Expert Review, Question Paper PDF, Answer Key & More

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Analysis 202 3 : Geography paper of CBSE Class 12 was held today, March 3, 2023. Check the students’ first reactions, expert reviews and detailed analysis here. Download question paper PDF and check answer key.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted the Geography exam for Class 12 students. As per the initial reactions received from students and teachers, today’s CBSE Class 12 Geography paper was balanced with all questions asked from the syllabus. Check out the complete article to know further details of the Class 12 Geography paper analysis.

Related| CBSE Class 12 Geography Question Paper PDF (to be updated)

Related| CBSE Class 12 Geography Answer Key 2023 (to be updated)

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Geography Exam Date March 2, 2023 Exam Time 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM Exam Difficulty Level Medium

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Paper Review 2023

CBSE Class 12 Geography exam was conducted today that is on March 2, 2023, at various CBSE exam centres across India. Lakhs of students appeared for the class 12 Geography exam. Now, when the exam is over, everyone is keen to know the exam review and the difficulty level of the paper. Jagran Josh brings here the initial reactions of students and experts on the difficulty level and pattern of the CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper Analysis 2023: Students’ Reaction

Most students, exiting the exam centres, were happy with the paper. According to them, the exam was easy and nothing in the paper was unexpected.

A general review is as follows:

Difficulty level of paper - Medium

Most difficult section in the paper - Section C with long answer questions

Easiest part of the paper - Section A composed of MCQs

Expected Marks - 75-80%

Experts review

Questions in the CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2023 were direct and from NCERT. The level of questions was similar to the previous years. Only a few questions in section c were a little tricky. Map questions were quite simple. Thus, the paper was balanced and it should have been a good attempt for all students.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Pattern 2023

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper 2023 was for 70 marks and had 30 questions. Students were allowed to complete the paper in 3 hours. There were four sections in the paper:

Section A (1 to 17) - MCQ type questions.

Section B (18-23) - Short Answer Type Questions. Questions 18 & 19 are Source based questions.

Section C (24-28) - Long Answer Type Questions

Section D (29 & 30) - Map based questions with 5 sub parts.

Also, take a look at the following important CBSE Class 12 resourcesP