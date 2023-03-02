CBSE Class 12 Geography Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Geography Answer Key 2023: The Class 12 Geography annual examinations of the CBSE Board were held today, March 02, 2023. Students have much to discuss after the exam, especially in subjects like geography, which are descriptive in nature. Check the CBSE Class 12 Geography question paper and answer key in pdf format here.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Answer Key 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Class 12 examinations have commenced, and the significant humanities stream exam of Geography was conducted today, March 02, 2023, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Lakhs of students sat for the exam, and all had different experiences. Some found it challenging, others too easy. One popular after-exam tradition among students is discussing the question papers. It’s not a recommended practice, but can be quite irresistible. The anticipation and the relief of board exams are immense. However, going over answers after exams can also reveal mistakes in questions. But only if you go over the CBSE Class 12 answer key as soon as possible will you know what and how to dispute. The board doesn’t release the CBSE Class 12 Geography exam 2023 answer key this soon. However, you can check the correct answer key for the SET 1, 2, 3 and 4 CBSE class 12 Geography paper 2023 here. It’ll help you get an early idea of your expected exam score. You can refer to the CBSE class 12 Geography paper 2023 answer key in this article.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper Answer Key 2023

CBSE hasn’t released the 2023 class 12 Geography question paper or answer key yet. However, you can check out the authentic and expert-verified question paper and CBSE Class 12 Geography answer key 2023 here.

CBSE Class 12 Geography 2023 Answer Key

Section - A

1. Which one of the following activities is related to quaternary activities?

(A) Production of information

(B) Fishing

(C) Tourism

(D) Trading

Answer: (A) Production of information

2. In a developed economy, the majority of workers get employment in which of the following sectors of economy?

(A) Primary sector

(B) Secondary sector

(C) Tertiary sector

(D) Quaternary sector

Answer: (B) Secondary sector

3. Which one of the following approaches was initially proposed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO)?

(A) Income Approach

(B) Welfare Approach

(C) Basic Needs Approach

(D) Capability Approach

Answer: (C) Basic Needs Approach

4. Which of the following is NOT a key area in human development?

(A) Access to resources

(B) Long and healthy life

(C) Education

(D) Economic disadvantage

Answer: (D) Economic disadvantage

5. Who, among the following economists created the Human Development Index in the year 1990?

(A) Prof. Amartya Sen

(B) Dr. Manmohan Singh

(C) Dr. Mahbub-ul-Haq

(D) Ellen C. Semple

Answer: (C) Dr. Mahbub-ul-Haq

..........

