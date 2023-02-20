CBSE Class 12 Hindi Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 Board exam candidates appeared for their first major exam in 2022-23 today. Check here CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective Paper Analysis. Get the CBSE 12th Class Hindi 2023 Paper Analysis, question paper and the official answer key here.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 Hindi board exam 2023 was conducted on Monday, February 20, 2023. Students appeared for their first major language paper exam from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Both Hindi Core and Hindi Elective examinations were conducted simultaneously. In this article, you can find the CBSE Class 12 Hindi, subject code 302 and Hindi Elective, subject code 002, detailed paper analysis along with the complete question paper and official answer key.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10 Subject Hindi Core Hindi Elective Date February 20, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Medium

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Paper Review 2023

As per the students, the question paper difficulty level was moderate, overall. Most of the questions were direct.

According to subject experts, the question paper was easy for all kinds of students.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Hindi Elective Exam

The CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective exam paper was of 80 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours.

The paper was divided into Section A and Section B. The question paper contained 14 questions. 40 questions to be answered from the 48 objective type questions in Section A. Section B contains descriptive questions with internal choices.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Answer Key 2023

We will provide the official CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective answer key here very soon.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Paper Review 2023

As per the students, the question paper difficulty level was moderate, mostly direct and simple questions with a few that required deeper interpretation and analysis.

According to subject experts as well, the question paper stood at a moderate level of difficulty with fairly straightforward questions. The paper catered to all kinds of students with mostly simple and a few tricky questions.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Hindi Core Exam

The CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core exam 2023 was for 80 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours.

The paper was divided into Section A and Section B. The question paper contained 13 questions. 40 questions to be answered from the 45 objective type questions in Section A. Section B contains descriptive questions with internal choices.

Section-wise Class 12 Hindi Core Exam Review

The first section contained a total of 45 objective type questions for the students to answer. Only 40 questions were to be answered in total.

The students were able to answer the questions within an hour.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Question Paper 2023

The Link to CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Question Paper2023 will be updated here soon.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Answer Key 2023

We will provide the official CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core answer key here very soon.

Challenging Areas in Hindi Questions

Time Management

Although the paper, overall, was moderately challenging the students often face difficulty managing time in language papers.

Students who had practised the sample papers and previous year question papers beforehand were able to manage their time better.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Previous Years' Question Papers PDF Download

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 12 Results by clicking on the link below:

