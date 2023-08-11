CBSE Issue and Redemption of Debentures Class 12 Mind Map for Part 2 Chapter 2 of Accountancy, Download PDF

I ssue and Redemption of Debentures Class 12 Mind Map: Here students can find mind maps for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Part 2 Chapter 2, Issue and Redemption of Debentures. Also, find attached a PDF download link for the same.

CBSE Issue and Redemption of Debentures Class 12 Mind Map: This article hands out Mind Maps for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Part 2 Chapter 2, Issue and Redemption of Debentures. A PDF download link for the same has been attached at the bottom of the article. Students can download and save the mind maps for future use. These mind maps have been prepared as per the updated CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024.

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has updated its syllabus for the current academic session 2023-2024. As a part of the updation, it has deleted some topics and chapters. Along the lines of the initiative of improving the education system and quality of education in our country, various such initiatives have been taken. One of them also happens to be the inclusion of MCQ-type questions in the school curriculum. Since India is moving towards smart learning, mind maps play a crucial role. There has been an increasing trend in the use of mind maps for learning. In smart classes where students are shown videos, and practically taught, mind maps come handy.

Thus, it is advised for students to create mind maps while learning or else refer to the mind maps available online. Students can refer to the mind maps brought to them by us. Here, we have presented Mind Maps for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy. Students can find more such mind maps on our website JagranJosh.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Part 2 Chapter 2, Issues and Redemption of Debentures Mind Map is presented below as follows:

To download the Issues and Redemption of Debentures Mind Map in PDF, click on the link below

