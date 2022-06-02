CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis 2022: 'Went Well', Say Students; Experts Find It Easy & Scoring!

Check CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Term 2 Exam 2022 Paper Analysis below. Check the first student reactions and expert opinions here. Also know the predicted scores below.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam was conducted today that is on June 2, 2022. Many students appeared for the exam at various centres across the country. The students emerged happy from the centres today calling it an easy paper. Jagran Josh’s reporters went to various centres to capture the first reactions of the students, so here we are with a detailed analysis of the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Term 2 Exam 2022. Check what the experts have to say about the predicted scores as well below.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Term 2 Exam 2022: Student Reactions

The students of class 12 emerged happy from the centres as we told you above.

“It was very easy, I knew all of it and wrote all of it as well”, said the boy from Government School in Delhi.

The students claimed that the sample paper helped them a lot released by CBSE. “ The sample paper was a true guide before the exam. I solved it yesterday and now I solved the paper. It was almost the same,” said Simi, outside the exam centre in Ghaziabad.

The students are expecting high scores in CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Term 2 Exam 2022. “It was better than Term 2”, claimed many students we met today.

The paper overall was easier than the previous term and was an easy theory paper to write as per the students.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Opinion

The experts at Jagran Josh examined the paper and are of the view that the exam was an easy attempt for many students. This time’s exam was direct and did not require much thought. The questions were straight out of the books of the students of Class 12.

If one had read thoroughly, scoring 90-95% would have been easier today.

The experts predict the average scores to be between 90-95% this time.

The students would now prepare for the major exam of Mathematics that is to be conducted on June 7, 2022. The students who are to appear for CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Term 2 must go through the following links to score good marks.