CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board exam 2023 was conducted today from 10.30 AM. Get question paper reviews from students and subject experts, use the direct link to download today’s question paper and check CBSE class 12th Political Science answer key here.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Paper Analysis 2023: On Monday, March 20, 2023, the CBSE board conducted the 12th class Political Science board exam 2023 from 10.30 am. The exam was for 70 marks and students had 3 hours to attempt the paper. The exam got over at 1.30 pm. In this article, we have provided the class 12 CBSE Political Science board exam question paper analysis by students and experts along with the download link to the question paper PDF and answer key.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Political Science Date March 20, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Easy, Lengthy

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper Review 2023

Class 12th Political Science Question Paper 2023 was described as easy by most of the students. The questions were from the syllabus, mostly similar to what the board provided in the sample papers.

"There were both straightforward and challenging questions in the exam. The new pattern will significantly contribute to the development of the students' analytical and practical skills. The answers from the students indicated that they were pleased with the question paper. The paper was of a moderate level and followed the prescribed syllabus. There were more analytical questions on the exam paper. Conceptual understanding was the foundation of many questions. It took a lot of time to attempt long answer questions. Overall, a fair paper."

- Anoop Singh, PGT, Political Science, Genesis Global School.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Political Science Exam

The CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam 2023 was for 70 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours.

Question numbers 1-12 will be multiple choice questions of one mark each.

Question numbers 13-18 will be of 2 marks each.

Question numbers 19-23 will be of 4 marks each.

Question numbers 24-26 will be passage, cartoon and map-based questions.

Question numbers 27-30 will be 6 marks each.

There will be an internal choice in 6 marks questions.

Section-wise Class 12 CBSE Political Science Question Paper Review

2 marks questions were to be answered in about 50 words each.

4 marks questions were to be answered in about 100 words each.

6 marks questions were to be answered in 170 words each. There were internal choices in 6 marks questions.

Challenging Areas in Political Science Questions

Both students and experts had a unanimous view that no particular area was tougher than the other as such. However, if one has to choose, then the passage and map questions were a bit trickier than the rest.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Answer Key 2023

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 12 Results by clicking on the link below:

CBSE Class 12 Results