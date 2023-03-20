CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper 2023: Download PDF & Check Answer Key By Experts

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Paper 2023: CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam was conducted today from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Check and download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper PDF and Answer Key.

Political Science Board exam of the 2022-23 session was conducted today, March 20th from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper Design 2023

Maximum Marks: 70

Time Duration: 3 hours

Question numbers 1-12 were multiple choice questions of one mark each.

Question numbers 13-18 were of 2 marks each, to be answered in about 50 words.

Question numbers 19-23 were of 4 marks each, to be answered in about 100 words.

Question numbers 24-26 were passage, cartoon and map-based questions.

Question numbers 27-30 were 6 marks each to be answered in 170 words each.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper 2023

Class 12 CBSE Political Science Question Paper 2023 Preview

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper 2023 PDF

Official question paper has not been provided by CBSE. Till then, you can check the question paper and answer key available at Jagran Josh. Download the PDF copy of the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question paper 2023 below:

