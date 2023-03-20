CBSE Class 12 Political Science Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF All SETs

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Answer Key 2023: Class 12th CBSE Political Science board exam 2023 just got over a few minutes ago and students have much to discuss after one of the most important Science stream examinations. Check the CBSE Class 12 Political Science question paper and answer key in PDF format here.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Answer Key 2023: Lakhs of Humanities stream students appeared today in CBSE Class 12 Political Science board examination 2023 held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. As it is one of the major papers for the Arts stream students under the CBSE board, the fear of question papers in the students before the exam and the post-exam anticipation of right and wrong answers has been high amongst the candidates. In this article, we have provided the CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2023 answer key prepared by subject experts. Although the official answer key by the CBSE Board has not been released yet, this answer key will help students reduce their post-exam anxiousness and curiosity.

Class 12 Political Science Question Paper and Answer Key: Key Highlights

Board CBSE Subject Political Science Exam Date 20 March 2023

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper Question Paper and Answer Key 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education hasn’t released official question papers or answer keys for CBSE class 12 Political Science exam 2022-23 yet.

Our subject experts have prepared the CBSE Class 12 Political Science answer key 2023 and you can get the same below.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science 2023 Answer Key

In the questions (1 & 2) given below, there are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Read these statements and choose one correct answer from the given options :

Assertion (A): The United Nations is expected to cope better with the Unipolar World.

Reason (R): After the disintegration of Soviet Union many new countries joined the United Nations.

Options:

A Both (A) and (R) are true and (R), is the correct explanation of (A).

B Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

C (A) is true, but (R) is false.

D (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Ans: B Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

Assertion (A): During constitutional monarchy in 1990s, the political parties and the common people of Nepal wanted to have a more open and responsive system of government.

Reason (R): The King with the help of the army retained full control over the government and restricted the expansion of democracy in Nepal.

Options:

(a)Both (A) and (R) are true and (R), is the correct explanation of (A).

(b)Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(c)(A) is true, but (R) is false.

(d)(A) is false, but (R) is true.

Ans: (a)Both (A) and (R) are true and (R), is the correct explanation of (A).

4 For how many years are the non-permanent members of UN Security Council elected ?

(a)One year

(b)Two years

(c) Three years

(d) Five years

Ans: (b)Two years

5 Which one of the following is not the objective of NITI Aayog?

(a)To provide strategic input to the development process of India.

(b)To serve as a Think Tank of the Union government.

(c)To arrange funds for the developmental programmes.

(d) To put an end to the tardy implementation of the policies.

Ans: (c)To arrange funds for the developmental programmes.

6 Arrange the following in the chronological order :

(i)Appointment of Lal Bahadur Shastri as Prime Minister.

(ii)Tashkent Agreement

(iii)The fourth General Elections.

(iv)Election of V.V. Giri as the President of India.

Choose the correct option:

(a)(i), (ii), (iii), (iv)

(b)(ii), (iii), (iv), (i)

(c)(iii), (iv), (i), (ii)

(d) (ii), (iv), (i), (iii)

Ans: (a)(i), (ii), (iii), (iv)

7 Which among the following statements about the “Bombay Plan” is incorrect?

A It was a blueprint for India’s economic future

B It supported state ownership of industry

C It was made by some leading industrialists

D It strongly supported the idea of planning

Ans: B It supported state ownership of industry

8 Which one of the following statements about relations between India and Nepal is NOT correct?

(a)India and Nepal have a special treaty related to travel and work in the other country without Visa.

(b)India shares the river water from Nepal.

(c)Both countries have democratic form of government.

(d)Nepal always follows the policies of India.

Ans: (d)Nepal always follows the policies of India.

9 Identify the main reason behind the investments of MNCs in developing countries.

(a) For the welfare of the underprivileged people.

(b) To increase their own assets and earn profits.

(c) For the benefit of other countries.

(d) To provide financial support to the developing countries.

Ans: (a) For the welfare of the underprivileged people.

10 The decade of _____ was the period of 'Second Democratic Upsurge' in India.

(a)1960s

(b)1970s

(c)1980s

(d)1990s

Ans: (c)1980s

11 Who among the following was the main leader of Dravid Movement ?

(a)K. Kamraj

(b)E.V. Ramaswami Naicker

(c)K. Karunanidhi

(d)C. Annadurai

Ans: (b)E.V. Ramaswami Naicker

Fill in the following blank with an appropriate term from among the following:

______ means the progress that meets the needs of the present generation without compromising the need of future generation.

(a) Global commons

(b) Development without destruction

(c) Sustainable development

(d) Politics of developed nations

Ans: (b) Development without destruction

