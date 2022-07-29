CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of Skill Subjects (2022-2023): Download New Syllabus in PDF Here!

Download from here the CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Skill Subjects for the academic session 2022-23. Skill subject is offered as the sixth subject in class 10.

CBSE Syllabus 2022-23 for Class 10 Skill Subjects: In CBSE Class 10th, a total of 20 skill courses are offered to students. Students can take any of the offered skill-based subjects as the sixth subject for which they will have to take the board exam as well. We have provided below the new syllabus for all the skill subjects offered in CBSE Class 10 for the academic session 2022-23. Students can download the syllabus in PDF and start early preparations for the CBSE Board Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of Skill Subjects (2022-2023) - Download links are mentioned below:

Why are skill subjects important for class 10 students?

Skill subjects are not only important to develop the creative and innovative skill set among students but can also be helpful in increasing their board exam percentage. CBSE Class 10 students can choose a skill-based subject as the sixth subject in addition to the five main subjects - Maths, Science, Social Science, English and second language. Now, as per CBSE’s policy, if a student fails in any one of the three elective subjects (Maths, Science and Social Science), then it will be replaced by the skill subject (opted as a 6th additional subject) and the result of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam will be computed accordingly.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023

Students can also check below the CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of all other subjects for the 2022-23 session from the link provided below. Click on the link to check and download the subject-wise syllabus.

Also Read|

NCERT Books for Class 10 All Subjects (New Edition for 2022-23)