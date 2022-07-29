CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of Skill Subjects (2022-2023): Download New Syllabus in PDF Here!

CBSE Syllabus 2022-23 for Class 10 Skill Subjects: In CBSE Class 10th, a total of 20 skill courses are offered to students. Students can take any of the offered skill-based subjects as the sixth subject for which they will have to take the board exam as well. We have provided below the new syllabus for all the skill subjects offered in CBSE Class 10 for the academic session 2022-23. Students can download the syllabus in PDF and start early preparations for the CBSE Board Exam 2023.
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of Skill Subjects (2022-2023) - Download links are mentioned below:
|
CBSE Class 10 Employability Skills
|
CBSE Class 10 Retail (401)
|
CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (402)
|
Download Syllabus (2022-23) Here
|
CBSE Class 10 Security (403)
|
CBSE Class 10 Automotive (404)
|
CBSE Class 10 Introduction To Financial Markets (405)
|
CBSE Class 10 Introduction To Tourism (406)
|
CBSE Class 10 Beauty And Wellness (407)
|
CBSE Class 10 Agriculture (408)
|
CBSE Class 10 Food Production (409)
|
CBSE Class 10 Front Office Operations (410)
|
CBSE Class 10 Banking And Insurance (411)
|
CBSE Class 10 Marketing And Sales (412)
|
CBSE Class 10 Healthcare (413)
|
CBSE Class 10 Apparel (414)
|
CBSE Class 10 Multi-Media (415)
|
CBSE Class 10 Multi Skill Foundation Course (416)
|
CBSE Class 10 Artificial Intelligence (417)
|
CBSE Class 10 Physical Activity Trainer (418)
|
CBSE Class 10 Data Science (419)
Why are skill subjects important for class 10 students?
Skill subjects are not only important to develop the creative and innovative skill set among students but can also be helpful in increasing their board exam percentage. CBSE Class 10 students can choose a skill-based subject as the sixth subject in addition to the five main subjects - Maths, Science, Social Science, English and second language. Now, as per CBSE’s policy, if a student fails in any one of the three elective subjects (Maths, Science and Social Science), then it will be replaced by the skill subject (opted as a 6th additional subject) and the result of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam will be computed accordingly.
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023
Students can also check below the CBSE Class 10 Syllabus of all other subjects for the 2022-23 session from the link provided below. Click on the link to check and download the subject-wise syllabus.
|
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023 (All Subjects): Download in PDF
Also Read|
NCERT Books for Class 10 All Subjects (New Edition for 2022-23)