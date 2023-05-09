Check Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Results 2023 Today at Jagran Josh, Get Here Direct Link to Check Pass Marks

Meghalaya Board class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational stream will be announced today, Mau 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results here at Jagran Josh.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 at Jagran Josh: Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023 will be announced today, May 9, 2023. Students who have appeared for the board exams will be able to check their results through the link available on the board website at 10 AM. The board is announcing the results for the Meghalaya 12th Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream students.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023 will be announced on the website - mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

Along with the link on the board website, students will also be able to check their results through the link available here at Jagran Josh.

How to Check Meghalaya 12th Result at Jagran Josh

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check their Meghalaya board class 12 results through the link given here at Jagran Josh

Step 1: Visit the Jagran Joash official website

Step 2: Click on the Meghalaya board result link

Step 3: Enter the 12th roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the Meghalaya 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational result for further reference

