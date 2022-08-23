CIL Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Coal India MT Call Letter Here

CIL Admit Card 2022 Link is available on coalindia.in. Candidates can download Coal India Admit Card from this page.

CIL Admit Card 2022: Coal India Limited has released the admit card for the Computer Based Exam (CBT) for Management Trainee (MT) Posts. Candidates can download Coal India Admit Card and appear at the exam centre along with the print-out of it.

How to Download CIL Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the CIL and then ‘Careers Section’

Step 2: Click on ‘Link for downloading of Admit Card w.r.t. Detailed Advertisement No. 03/2022 for recruitment of Management Trainees through Computer Based Test (CBT)'

Step 3: Provide your details such as your 'User ID' and 'Password'

Step 4: Download Coal India Management Trainee Admit Card