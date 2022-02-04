Count down begins for AFCAT (1) 2022 exam: Set your house in order now

AFCAT 1 2022 admit card is available from January 28. AFCAT (1) 2022 exam will be conducted on February 12, 13, and 14.

Now only a few days left for AFCAT (1) 2022 exam to happen. AFCAT 1 2022 admit card is available from January 28. AFCAT (1) 2022 exam will be conducted on February 12, 13, and 14. Those who are writing AFCAT (1) 2022 exam, scheduled on 12-14 Feb, have hardly any time to do any significant addition to their preparation at this point in time. But there is still some time to make last minute changes/ addition in their preparation and add that cutting edge to the score that can make or mar the CUT OFF clearing.

Check AFCAT 2022 Exam Updates

I know that you have been honest towards your studies and preparation; you have also devoted enough time and efforts to understand the subjects of the exams. Keeping in line with the expectation of parents and dear ones, some of you have come out from your den quite early and started doing yoga, jogging or even push up. Now it is time to push your performance up by doing a bit of different things. It’s time to say now Pandit Nehru’s “Aram haaram hai” and Nike’s “Just do it (now)”. But you have to build on what you did and what you could. Now only work on the strategies and tactics.

You have made best possible use of your resources and yet it may feel that your readiness is less than complete.

Dos and Don’ts for AFCAT (I) 2022 test takers

Every competitive examination works on a common goal: it is not to test how much you have studied and how much you know but to test what you can answer in a given time and score an optimum mark called ‘the cut-off’. Here you answer a question that needs a certain amount of application. The competitive examination system frames the situation in such a way that student is compelled to commit mistakes and at times fail to answer even the questions on known things. Now here is my share of recommendations for the remaining days (next one week or so):

1. Get a thorough Knowledge of the AFCAT Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Check AFCAT 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

2. Note that Test of Reasoning (LR) has maximum number of questions and hence its weightage cannot be over emphasised

Check AFCAT 2022 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

3. Focus on General Ability Test (English & General Awareness) as these questions are less time consuming.

- Note that these two sections have a greater number of questions than that of Maths section.

- From the past few years’ paper analysis, we found that the GK questions were mainly from historical facts, geographical facts, sports and culture.

4. Track Current Events

All major events that have taken place in India or the world in the last one year are very crucial. Strengthen your GK bites by reading newspapers, magazines, journals, refer sites/source that focus on current affairs, etc.

5. Make Short Notes. It will help taking the stock of the situation

- It is better to write short notes as they are handy

- You can revise them till the last day without taking much time.

- Use notes prepared by experts which are actually useful and important.

6. Schedule your study plan smartly. Ensure that you’re no more slogging on the basics

- Whatever you were to learn you have learnt. Now just practice and understand the way to pick the right option, even if it is by guess work.

- The skill of elimination is the most important thing to master at this time

7. Make the Cut Off Marks of last five years your benchmark

- Airforce releases the cut-off marks of the exams conducted by it. Follow it

- Add at least 10-15% to the average cut-off marks to set your goal.

8. Write Tests regularly

- It is very important to do the preparation in right direction.

- Write a full length test every 2-3 days and learn from the mistakes

- Write 2-3 topic tests every day and learn by solving those questions yourself

- Your speed is important.

- A judicious time management can only get an optimum result.

- Analytics of the tests shows you the way. Take them seriously.

9. Stay physically and mentally Fit and Stay Alert

- Sleep well ; devote six hours of sleep daily and avoid late night studies.

Keep a watch on your diet and have your food on time. Take enough liquid diet to help keep your anxiety level low. Communicate with your well-wishers such as Father, Mother, Sister, Brother and friends to relieve your stress. Do some physical activities in open are at least for half an hour everyday- it will enable you to breath fresh air relax your brain which will provide fresh enthusiasm

10. On the Day of Exam

- Get your exam kit ready well in advance viz AFCAT (1) 2022 exam admit card, Aadhar card etc.

- Though nothing else is allowed to be taken inside your examination hall this year, you may be allowed to take pen, pencil and eraser etc in your bag.

- Also, check the list of items that you are not allowed to carry to examination hall so that it does not get confiscated at the exam center.

- Check your exam center location, address, landmark, route well before time or at least check it on Google Map.

11. In the examination Hall

- Don't panic! This will only make you nervous and force you to under-perform.

- Once you get to log in and allowed to see the screen, fill all the relevant and mandatory information with a cool head.

- Duration of the question paper is two hours for four sections and a total of 100 questions will be there; so ideally allot one fourth of the time to each section (maybe twice as much in LR as in GK).

- Give first shot to the section which is your strength (if the system allows so).

- Do not stick to any question for more than a minute. Try to leave a question that you are not confident of. Distribute your two hours accordingly.

- If you are equally strong in all the sections then, its better you attempt GK. It is less time consuming.

- You must use estimation method where long calculations are involved.

- Negative marking is involved, hence, say no to wild guess. You can make intelligent guess like using elimination method, 50-50 methods, etc.

Always remember success tastes good only if you make effort to achieve it.

Best of luck