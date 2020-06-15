CSBC Bihar Police PET Admit Card 2020 out @csbc.bih.nic.in for Mobile Squad Constable, Check direct Download Link Here

CSBC Bihar Police PET Admit Card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card of Physical Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Mobile Squad Constable Posts. All those candidates who have successfully qualified in Bihar Mobile Squad Constable Exam 2020 can download the admit card through the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can appear for PET against the Advt No. 04/2019 on 6 July 2020 at Sahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna- 800002 and the admit card for the same can be downloaded from the official website or through the link given below.

Process to download CSBC Bihar Police PET Admit Card 2020

Visit the official wesbite of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Now Go to ‘Transport Department’ Tab.

Click on Download Mobile Squad (04/2019) Physical Test Admit card flashing on the homepage.

Enter Registration ID or Mobile Number and Date of Birth, Enter Captcha code, click on the declaration and then click on submit button.

The CSBC Bihar PET Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout of the Mobile Squad (04/2019) Physical Test Admit card for future reference.

In case, any candidate fails to download CSBC Bihar Mobile Squad (04/2019) Physical Test Admit Card, he/she may collect a copy of their call letters/admit card from Central Selection Board, Back Hoarding Road (Near Sachiwalaya Halt), Patna-800001 between 10 AM to 5 PM. The board will not issue paper admit card. The candidate will have to download the admit card either from the official website or the selection board.

Download CSBC Bihar Mobile Squad (04/2019) Physical Test Admit Card

CSBC Bihar Mobile Squad (04/2019) Physical Test Notice

All selected candidates will have to attend the Physical Efficiency Test along with their documents on the allotted date. Those who will fail to Physical Efficiency Test will not be eligible for the post. Candidates with corona symptoms will not be permitted to attend the physical efficiency test.

CSBC Bihar Mobile Squad Constable 2020 Result

Official Website

On 29 May 2020, Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) had announced Transport Department Mobile Squad Written Exam 2020 Result held on 2 February 2020 to recruit 496 vacancies. According to a report, a total of 37,771 candidates applied for the exam out of which only 29,073 candidates appeared in the written test. Candidates can directly download CSBC Bihar Mobile Squad (04/2019) Physical Test Admit Card by clicking on the above link.