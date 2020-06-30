CSBC Bihar Police PET 2020 Postponed for Constable, Driver Constable and Mobile Squad Constable Posts, Check Details Here

CSBC Bihar Police PET Postponed for Constable, Driver Constable and Mobile Squad Constable: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police has postponed the Physical Test (PET) for the post of Constable (advertisement number - 02/2019), Driver Constable (advertisement number - 03/2019) and Mobile Squad Constable (advertisement number - 04/2019). Bihar Police PET 2020 was schdeuled to be held on 03 July 2020, 06 July 2020 and 15 July for Home Guard Constable, Mobile Squad Constable and Police Constable respectively.

The board has decided to postpone all three Bihar Police Physical test 2020 due to closure of the services of Indian Railways in view of COVID - 19 Pandemic and Unlock 2 till 31 July 2020.

As per Bihar Police PET Notice, Bihar Police PET New Dates shall be announced on CBSC website csbc.bih.nic.in and on newspapers.The candidates keep their Bihar Police Admit Card safely as they will be allowed to participate in CSBC PET on the basis of their current admit card only.

CSBC had scheduled the physical test for 11800 Constable Posts on 15 July 2020 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Govt. High School, Gardanibagh,Patna, Patna - 800002 India.Lakhs of students have declared qualified for PET round on the basis of their CSBC Constable Exam which was held on 12 January and 08 March

CSBC Mobile Squad Constable Physical Test was scheduled on on 6 July 2020 at Sahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna- 800002. Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) had conducted the exam for Transport Department Mobile Squad Posts on 2 February 2020 to fill 496 vacant posts.

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is conducting the Physical Test (PET) for the post of Home Guard Constable Driver to fill 93 vacancies. The physical test was scheculed on 03 July 2020 for which the admit card was released on 12 June 2020.

