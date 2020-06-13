CSBC Bihar Police PET Admit Card 2020 for Home Guard Constable Released @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Bihar Physical Admit Card Here

CSBC Bihar Police Home Guard Constable PET Admit Card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card of Physical Test (PET) for the post of Home Guard Constable Driver. The candidates who are qualified in Bihar Police Home Guard Constable Exam 2020 can download the admit card from official website of CSBC i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police PET Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download Bihar Police Home Guard PET Admit Card by entering their Registration ID/Phone Number and Date of Birth (DOB) in the link given below.

CSBC Bihar Police PET Admit Card Download 2020

Candidates can check the PET Details such as date, time and venue on their CSBC PET Admit Card. The candidates will have to qualify inLong Jump, Shot Put, Race etc. in PET Round. They are also required to carry following documents at the centre.

How to Download CSBC Bihar Police PET Admit Card ?

Go to official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in Now, Go to ‘Bihar Home Guard’ Tab Click on “Download your e-Admit Card for PET of Bihar Home Guards Constable Driver. (Advt. No. 03/2019)” Then Click on ‘Download Homeguard Constable Driver (03/2019) Physical Test Admit Card A new window will open where you are required to provide your details and click on ‘Submit’ button Download Bihar Physical Test Admit Card

Candidates who would not be able to download CSBC Home Guard Driver Admit Card can get Bihar police PET Duplicate Admit Card by visiting Central Selection Board (address given in the notice link) between 30 June and 01 July 2020 from 10 AM to 5 PM.

CSBC Bihar Police PET Admit Card Notice

CSBC Bihar Home Guard Constable Driver Exam was conducted on 29 December 2019 at various exam centres and the result was announced on 29 May 2020. The notification was released on 19 October 2019 to fill 93 vacancies of Home Guard Constable Driver Posts According to the Bihar Home Guard Result, a total of 19850 candidates applied for the posts out of which only 13, 764 candidates were appeared in the written test.

Bihar Police Home Guard Result