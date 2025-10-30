CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 Released at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

CISF Driver Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the Trade Test and Documentation round for the post of Constable (Driver & DCPO) on its official website. The Trade Test and Documentation round for the post of Constable (Driver & DCPO) is scheduled to be held from November 07 to 22, 2025. The hall ticket download link is available on its official website-https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/. You can get the download link here below-
CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 Download
Candidates qualified for the Trade Test and Documentation round will need their Registration ID and Password to download their admit card. All those candidates who have to appear in the trade test round are advised to read carefully and follow the instructions mentioned in the admit card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|CISF Constable Admit Card 2025
|Click Here
CISF Admit Card 2025 Overview
Trade Test and Documentation of Recruitment to the post of Constable (Driver & DCPO) – 2024 is scheduled wef 07.11.2025 to 22.11.2025 at 9 Recruitment Centre across the country. Candidates can check the details related to the exam date through the table given below-
|
Name of the Exam Body
|
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
|
Posts Name
|
Constable (Driver & DCPO) – 2024
|
CISF Constabl Physical Date
|
November 07 to 22, 2025
|
Admit Card status
|
Out
|
Name of Selection round
|
Trade Test and Documentation
|
Official Website
|
www.cisf.gov.in/https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/
How to Download CISF Driver Hall Ticket 2025?
Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card for appearing in the Trade Test and Documentation of Recruitment to the post of Constable (Driver & DCPO) – 2024 by login using their login credential received during Registration Process. You are required to follow the step-by-step procedure given below.
- Visit the official website cisfrectt.in and click on the admit card link
- Login using CISF details
- Download CISF Conduct of Trade test round Recruitment to the post of Constable (Driver & DCPO) Release of Admit Card link
- Take a printout of the same as it is necessary to carry a copy of the admit card to the exam centre.
Details Mentioned on CISF Admit Card 2025
Admit Card for appearing in the Trade Test and Documentation of Recruitment to the post of Constable/Tradesmen – 2024 are available on CISF Recruitment Website i.e. www.cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Candidates who have to appear in the Trade test round are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding venue, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Trade Test venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
