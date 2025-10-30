CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 Released at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

CISF Driver Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the Trade Test and Documentation round for the post of Constable (Driver & DCPO) on its official website. The Trade Test and Documentation round for the post of Constable (Driver & DCPO) is scheduled to be held from November 07 to 22, 2025. The hall ticket download link is available on its official website-https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in/. You can get the download link here below-

CISF Driver Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates qualified for the Trade Test and Documentation round will need their Registration ID and Password to download their admit card. All those candidates who have to appear in the trade test round are advised to read carefully and follow the instructions mentioned in the admit card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-