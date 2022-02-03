CTET 2021 Answer Key Challenge @ctet.nic.in: Check How to Raise Objection till 4th February 2022

CTET 2021-22 Answer Key Challenge @ctet.nic.in: CBSE has released the CTET December 2021 Exam Answer key, Question Paper & Response Sheet of Candidates at its official website. The 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been conducted in Computer Based (Online) Mode from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022 in various cities in India. CTET 2022-21 Exam was held in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th).

All the candidates who have appeared in the examination are informed that the answer keys have been uploaded on the website https://ctet.nic.in. The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key(s) may submit their challenge by following below-mentioned procedure:

How to Raise Objection Against CTET 2021-22 Answer Key?

The answer keys of CTET December – 2021 displayed on the CTET website are according to the Main question papers available on the website under the link CTET Dec-21 Question Paper

Therefore, the candidates are informed to first of all match the sequence of questions and answer options of their question paper (which is available in their log-in and also sent to them through e-mail) compulsorily with the Main question papers available on the website under the link CTET Dec-21 Question Papers.

The challenge of answer keys will be accepted online only, through the link available on the website of CTET latest by 04/02/2022 (upto 11.59 PM). The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e. email/post or in person will not be accepted. The prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by 04/02/2022 (upto 11.59 PM). The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.

The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert(s). If the challenge of answer key is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject expert(s) in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded. The CBSE’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those filed on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.

CTET 2021 Result & Final Answer Key

CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be displayed. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of CTET- DECEMBER 2021 will be entertained.

CTET 2021 Certificate Validity

Candidates qualified in the CTET exam are awarded an Eligibility Certificate. CTET Certificate is now valid for a lifetime. Weightage will be given to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.