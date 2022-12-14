CTET Exam 2022-23: What is Exam Date, Check Admit Card Updates & Other Details Here

CTET Exam 2022-23: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test Dates soon on its official website.

CTET Exam 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) under 16th Edition in the month of January 2023, as per media reports. . According to media sources, in a meeting held by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a big decision was taken regarding the date of the examination. Hence, it is expected that the CTET Exam Date shall be announced in a day or so. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same on the official website (ctet.nic.in).

CTET Exam Time 2022-23

The exam will be held in two shifts as follow:

Shift 1: 09.30 AM to 12.00 NOON

Shift 2: 02.30 PM to 05.00 PM

What is the CTET Admit Card Date 2022 ?

CTET Admit Card is expected to release one week before the exam. The candidates may download CTET Admit Card, once released from CTET official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre in the call letter. In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections

CTET Exam 2022-23

CTET Exam consists of two papers i.e. CTET Paper 1 and CTET Paper 2. Paper 1 will be conducted for 1st to 5th Classes and Paper 2 will be conducted for 6th to 8th Classed. CTET Paper 1 will be of 150 marks. There will be 150 Multiple Choice Questions on Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory), Language I (compulsory), Language II (compulsory), Mathematics and Environmental Studies.CTET Paper 2 shall also be 150 marks and there will be 150 Multiple Choice Questions on Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory), Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science OR Social Studies/Social Science.

Candidates are advised to buckle up for the exam as the exam dates shall be announced anytime soon.