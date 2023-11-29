CTET January 2024 Last Date Extended Till Dec 1; Apply Online at ctet.nic.in

CTET January 2024: The CBSE has extended the Central Teacher Eligibility Test application date till Dec 1. Eligible candidates can apply online at ctet.nic.in.

Last to Apply for CTET Jan 2024 is December 1

CTET January 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January session registration process till Dec 1. Now the candidates can register themself till Friday at ctet.nic.in. Now, the CTET Correction window is likely to open from December 2 which was earlier scheduled to open on November 28.

CTET 2024 Registration

Candidates can follow the steps written below to register for CTET 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://ctet.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link - “Apply for CTET-Jan2024”

Step 3: Click on the new Registration Button

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on the button to proceed

Step 5: Fill in all the required information

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 7: Click on the submit button.

Step 8: Download and print the application for future reference

CTET January 2024 Eligibility

The CTET January 2024 eligibility criteria are specified by the commission in the official advertisement. Here are the key highlights of the CTET Eligibility Criteria tabulated below.

CTET January 2024 Eligibility 2023 Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education Minimum Age Limit 18 years Educational Qualification Passed class 12th, diploma or graduation with a minimum of 50 % marks B.Ed Number of Attempts No Restrictions Experience No previous experience is required

CTET Age Limit

The age limit is one of the important parameters of the CTET January 2024 eligibility criteria. Candidates must have attained the age of 18 years as of the prescribed date. However, there is no maximum age limit that is prescribed to appear for the CTET exam.

