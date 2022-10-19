Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 SSC Exam on 21st Oct: Check Last Minute Tips

Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 SSC Exam on 21st Oct : Check the last-minute preparation strategy for SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam. Know how to attempt the SSC Delhi Police Constable exam and get the subject-wise topic list.

Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 SSC Exam on 21st Oct: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Constable examination on October 21, 2022. The examination is going to be conducted in multiple shifts. Earlier, the commission released the admit card for the candidates who were selected to write the written test.

Now, with seven days left for the examination, the candidates are advised to check out the last-minute tips suggested by experts. These tips help in getting the correct direction before the SSC Delhi Police Constable examination and help in covering all the doubts easily. This is helpful as candidates get an edge over their competitors in the selection process.

SSC Delhi Police Constable examination is going to be held in the online mode. The exam will have questions on General Awareness, Numerical ability, General Intelligence and road safety. Candidates who successfully qualify for this round stand a chance to get a call for the next round i.e. Physical Standard test. Read this article to get a proper insight into the SSC Delhi Police Constable last minute tips.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam Pattern

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male question paper is going to be bilingual in nature.

For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and a negative mark of 0.25 marks will be applicable for wrong answers.

The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 20 20 90 Minutes Numerical Ability 10 10 General Intelligence 20 20 Road Sense 50 50 Total 100 100

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Subject Wise Topics

The candidates who are going to be writing the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination are advised to make sure that the following topics are covered. The questions will be based on these topics and chapters only. Go through the table below to know about the SSC Delhi Police Driver subject wise syllabus.

Subject Syllabus General Intelligence Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/Number Classification

Figural Classification

Number Series

Figural Series

Problem Solving

Arithmetic number series

Non-verbal series

Coding and decoding

Statement conclusion

Syllogistic reasoning

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Word Building

Coding and de-coding

Numerical Operations General Awareness History

Culture

Geography

Indian Economy

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research. Driving/Road rules Traffic Rules/ Signals

Noise Pollution

Vehicle Maintenance

CNG Operated Vehicles

Road Sense Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) Decimal and Fraction

Relationship between numbers

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Profit and Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Alligation

Time and distance

Time and work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Last Minute Tips

SSC Delhi Police Constable is one of the most coveted job profiles in the Delhi Police. However, this accounts for tough competition amongst the candidates preparing hard for the examination. Hence, industry experts have suggested some last minute tips that are helpful for cracking the selection process with high marks. Check out some of them in the section below.

The candidates are advised to make a checklist of the things that are going to be important as per instructions. These include, SSC Delhi Police Constable admit card, government-issued id proof, candidate’s photograph etc.

Be familiar with the test centre venue. Try to visit the same at least a day before the examination and mark the shorter route to reach the same. This is going to help in avoiding any mishap on the day of the exam.

Prepare a revision sheet and include all data that is difficult to remember during the examination. Try to revise all the important formulas and concepts before entering the examination formula.

Be calm and composed during the SSC Delhi Police Constable examination. Any kind of panic or stress can be detrimental to the candidate’s overall performance in the examination.

Take care of the negative marking that is prescribed by the commission. Hence, it is advised to choose questions wisely while attempting the examination.

