Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 SSC Exam on 21st Oct: Check Last Minute Tips

Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 SSC Exam on 21st Oct: Check the last-minute preparation strategy for SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam. Know how to attempt the SSC Delhi Police Constable exam and get the subject-wise topic list.

Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 SSC Exam on 21st Oct: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Constable examination on October 21, 2022. The examination is going to be conducted in multiple shifts. Earlier, the commission released the admit card for the candidates who were selected to write the written test. 

Now, with seven days left for the examination, the candidates are advised to check out the last-minute tips suggested by experts. These tips help in getting the correct direction before the SSC Delhi Police Constable examination and help in covering all the doubts easily. This is helpful as candidates get an edge over their competitors in the selection process. 

SSC Delhi Police Constable examination is going to be held in the online mode. The exam will have questions on General Awareness, Numerical ability, General Intelligence and road safety. Candidates who successfully qualify for this round stand a chance to get a call for the next round i.e. Physical Standard test. Read this article to get a proper insight into the SSC Delhi Police Constable last minute tips.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam Pattern

  • The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.
  • The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male question paper is going to be bilingual in nature. 
  • For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and a negative mark of 0.25 marks will be applicable for wrong answers.
  • The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Awareness

20

20

90 Minutes

Numerical Ability

10

10

General Intelligence

20

20

Road Sense

50

50

Total

100

100

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Subject Wise Topics

The candidates who are going to be writing the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination are advised to make sure that the following topics are covered. The questions will be based on these topics and chapters only. Go through the table below to know about the SSC Delhi Police Driver subject wise syllabus.

Subject

Syllabus

General Intelligence
  • Figural Analogy
  • Semantic Classification
  • Symbolic/Number Classification
  • Figural Classification
  • Number Series
  • Figural Series
  • Problem Solving
  • Arithmetic number series
  • Non-verbal series
  • Coding and decoding 
  • Statement conclusion 
  • Syllogistic reasoning
  • Semantic Analogy
  • Symbolic/Number Analogy
  • Word Building
  • Coding and de-coding
  • Numerical Operations

General Awareness
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Indian Economy
  • General Polity
  • Indian Constitution
  • Scientific Research.

Driving/Road rules
  • Traffic Rules/ Signals 
  • Noise Pollution
  • Vehicle Maintenance
  • CNG Operated Vehicles
  • Road Sense

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
  • Decimal and Fraction
  • Relationship between numbers
  • Percentages
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Square roots
  • Averages
  • Interest (Simple and Compound)
  • Profit and Loss
  • Discount
  • Partnership Business
  • Mixture and Alligation
  • Time and distance
  • Time and work
  • Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Last Minute Tips

SSC Delhi Police Constable is one of the most coveted job profiles in the Delhi Police. However, this accounts for tough competition amongst the candidates preparing hard for the examination. Hence, industry experts have suggested some last minute tips that are helpful for cracking the selection process with high marks. Check out some of them in the section below. 

  • The candidates are advised to make a checklist of the things that are going to be important as per instructions. These include, SSC Delhi Police Constable admit card, government-issued id proof, candidate’s photograph etc. 
  • Be familiar with the test centre venue. Try to visit the same at least a day before the examination and mark the shorter route to reach the same. This is going to help in avoiding any mishap on the day of the exam. 
  • Prepare a revision sheet and include all data that is difficult to remember during the examination. Try to revise all the important formulas and concepts before entering the examination formula. 
  • Be calm and composed during the SSC Delhi Police Constable examination. Any kind of panic or stress can be detrimental to the candidate’s overall performance in the examination. 
  • Take care of the negative marking that is prescribed by the commission. Hence, it is advised to choose questions wisely while attempting the examination.

FAQ

Q1: What should a candidate do before the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam?

The candidates before going for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination should make sure that all the documents relevant to the examination are available in good condition. 

Q2: What is the importance of quick revision before the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam?

The quick revision before the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination helps in clearing all the doubts. It also helps the candidates in escaping from any of the mishaps that they can face by forgetting anything important for the exam.  

Q3. What is the best last-minute tip for SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam?

The last-minute tip for SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver exam is to try to reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the reporting time. This helps them in avoiding any unnecessary traffic that can arise on the exam day. 

