Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 SSC Exam on 21st Oct: Check Last Minute Tips

Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 SSC Exam on 21st Oct: The Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Constable examination on October 21, 2022. The examination is going to be conducted in multiple shifts. Earlier, the commission released the admit card for the candidates who were selected to write the written test.
Now, with seven days left for the examination, the candidates are advised to check out the last-minute tips suggested by experts. These tips help in getting the correct direction before the SSC Delhi Police Constable examination and help in covering all the doubts easily. This is helpful as candidates get an edge over their competitors in the selection process.
SSC Delhi Police Constable examination is going to be held in the online mode. The exam will have questions on General Awareness, Numerical ability, General Intelligence and road safety. Candidates who successfully qualify for this round stand a chance to get a call for the next round i.e. Physical Standard test. Read this article to get a proper insight into the SSC Delhi Police Constable last minute tips.
SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Exam Pattern
- The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.
- The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male question paper is going to be bilingual in nature.
- For each correct answer, the candidate will get 1 mark and a negative mark of 0.25 marks will be applicable for wrong answers.
- The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
90 Minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
10
|
10
|
General Intelligence
|
20
|
20
|
Road Sense
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
100
SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Subject Wise Topics
The candidates who are going to be writing the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination are advised to make sure that the following topics are covered. The questions will be based on these topics and chapters only. Go through the table below to know about the SSC Delhi Police Driver subject wise syllabus.
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
General Intelligence
|
|
General Awareness
|
|
Driving/Road rules
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Last Minute Tips
SSC Delhi Police Constable is one of the most coveted job profiles in the Delhi Police. However, this accounts for tough competition amongst the candidates preparing hard for the examination. Hence, industry experts have suggested some last minute tips that are helpful for cracking the selection process with high marks. Check out some of them in the section below.
- The candidates are advised to make a checklist of the things that are going to be important as per instructions. These include, SSC Delhi Police Constable admit card, government-issued id proof, candidate’s photograph etc.
- Be familiar with the test centre venue. Try to visit the same at least a day before the examination and mark the shorter route to reach the same. This is going to help in avoiding any mishap on the day of the exam.
- Prepare a revision sheet and include all data that is difficult to remember during the examination. Try to revise all the important formulas and concepts before entering the examination formula.
- Be calm and composed during the SSC Delhi Police Constable examination. Any kind of panic or stress can be detrimental to the candidate’s overall performance in the examination.
- Take care of the negative marking that is prescribed by the commission. Hence, it is advised to choose questions wisely while attempting the examination.
