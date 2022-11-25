DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 Soon: Check STA-B Tier-1 CBT Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 Soon: The DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result will be released soon on the official website. Know about the Senior Technical Assistant (STA-B) Tier-1 CBT Expected & Previous Cut-off Marks.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 Soon: The Defence Research & Development Organization will release the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result for Senior Technical Assistant Tier-I soon on the official website. It is expected that the result will be released in December 2022. The DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Tier I exam was held from November 12th to 15th November 2022. All the eligible candidates who have appeared for the candidates can download the result and whether they have been shortlisted for the next round or not.

Along with the result, the organization will also declare the DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Cut-Off marks only on the official website. Candidates who will clear the Tier-I exam cut-off marks will be called to participate in the Tier-II round. In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result including important dates, steps to download results, and expected & previous cut-off marks.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result Release Date

Check out the table shared below to know about the release date of the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result and other important events

Events Dates DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Tier I Exam Date 12th to 15th November 2022 DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result To be Updated Soon DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cut-Off Marks To be Updated Soon

How to Download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022?

Follow the steps below to download the DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Result without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official DRDO website.

Step 2: Click on the “CEPTAM Advertisement” link on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, hit the “CEPTAM 10 STA-B Result” link.

Step 4: Now, the candidates can view the DRDO CEPTAM 10 result on their screen.

Step 5: Download or take the printout of the result for future reference.

Details Mentioned in the DRDO Senior Technical Assistant Result 2022

The following details will be mentioned in the DRDO CEPTAM STA-B Result as given below:

Candidate’s Name

Post Name

Date of Birth

Roll Number

Category

Gender

Marks Obtained in Tier-1 exam

Selection Status

DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Cut-Off Marks

As the Tier-1 exam has been concluded successfully, the candidates are looking out for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cut-Off marks. However, the official cut-off marks for the current year is not yet announced. Hence, the candidates can check out the previous year's cut-off to determine variations in the exam trends over the last years and predict the expected cut-off of the exam. Have a look at the DRDO CEPTAM Previous & Expected Cut-Off marks shared below:

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Expected Cut-Off Marks

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cut-Off marks for the Tier-1 exam can be declared anytime soon. However, we can expect the STA-B cut-off for the present year can be in the range of +/-5 to 10% of the previous cut-off. Refer to the table to know about the DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Expected Cut-Off marks shared below:

Post Names UR SC ST OBC Agricultural 64 - - - Chemical Engineering 65 64 56 61 Computer Science 62 57 55 59 Automobile Engineering 75 - - 72 Electrical & Electronics Engineering 70 63 66 68 Chemistry 70 64 55 68 Civil Engineering 67 64 63 66 Electronics & Instrumentation 65 62 54 62 Library Science 79 - - 78 Mathematics 51 - - 48 Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication 64 60 54 62 Electrical Engineering 78 75 68 77 Instrumentation 69 - - - Photography 59 - - 64 Physics 45 44 - - Mechanical Engineering 77 71 64 74 Metallurgy 74 72 59 73 Printing Technology 63 - - 62 Psychology 51 - - - Zoology 63 52 49 60 Textile 60 - - -

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Previous Cut-Off Marks

The organization will release the category-wise DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B cut-off on the official website. After checking the previous exam trends, it is expected that cut-off marks PDF will be declared in the coming days. Candidates can download the previous year's cut-off marks to get a fair idea about the exam level. Have a look at the table below to know about the DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Previous Cut-Off marks for reference purposes

Post Names UR SC ST OBC Agricultural 63.08 - - - Physics 44.02 44.02 - - Printing Technology 62.77 - - 61.07 Chemical Engineering 64.70 63 55.98 60.37 Computer Science 60.7 55.98 56.28 58.93 Chemistry 69 63.60 54.15 67.87 Electrical & Electronics Engineering 69.93 62.18 67.47 67.47 Electronics & Instrumentation 64.53 61.58 53.72 61.52 Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication 63.83 59.18 53.47 62.83 Civil Engineering 66.92 63.52 62.25 65.85 Automobile Engineering 74.40 - - 74.27 Electrical Engineering 76.67 74.03 67.92 76.05 Mechanical Engineering 76.05 70.05 64.52 74.47 Instrumentation 68.23 - - - Metallurgy 73.78 72.13 58.37 72.95 Photography 59.05 - - 63.45 Library Science 78.25 - - 77.37 Mathematics 50.57 - - 47.17 Psychology 50.75 - - - Textile 60.05 - - - Zoology 62.65 52.08 49.75 60.37

Factors Affecting the DRDO Senior Technical Assistant Cut-Off Marks

The organization determines the DRDO CEPTAM 10 cut-off marks based on several factors. The factors that are considered for determining the Senior Technical Assistant Cut-Off marks are shared below:

Number of applicants appearing for the exam

Difficulty level of the paper

Category.

Marks Secured in the Tier Exam

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 minimum qualifying marks should be obtained by the candidates in order to get shortlisted for the further round. The category-wise STA-B minimum qualifying marks for Tier-1 are shared below:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR/OBC 40% SC/ST 35%

We hope this article was able to solve the queries of the candidates. It is important for the candidates to get featured in the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result PDF for the Senior Technical Assistant post to move ahead in the recruitment process.