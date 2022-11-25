DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 Soon: Check STA-B Tier-1 CBT Expected & Previous Cutoff Marks

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 Soon: The DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result will be released soon on the official website. Know about the Senior Technical Assistant (STA-B) Tier-1 CBT Expected & Previous Cut-off Marks.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 Soon
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 Soon

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022 Soon: The Defence Research & Development Organization will release the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result for Senior Technical Assistant Tier-I soon on the official website. It is expected that the result will be released in December 2022. The DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Tier I exam was held from November 12th to 15th November 2022. All the eligible candidates who have appeared for the candidates can download the result and whether they have been shortlisted for the next round or not.

Know How to Join DRDO after 10th

Along with the result, the organization will also declare the DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Cut-Off marks only on the official website. Candidates who will clear the Tier-I exam cut-off marks will be called to participate in the Tier-II round. In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result including important dates, steps to download results, and expected & previous cut-off marks.

Check DRDO CEPTAM 10 Registration Process 2022

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result Release Date

Check out the table shared below to know about the release date of the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result and other important events

Events

Dates

DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Tier I Exam Date

12th to 15th November 2022

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result

To be Updated Soon

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cut-Off Marks

To be Updated Soon

How to Download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result 2022?

Follow the steps below to download the DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Result without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official DRDO website.

Step 2: Click on the “CEPTAM Advertisement” link on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, hit the “CEPTAM 10 STA-B Result” link.

Step 4: Now, the candidates can view the DRDO CEPTAM 10 result on their screen.

Step 5: Download or take the printout of the result for future reference.

Check DRDO CEPTAM 10 Salary & Pay Scale

Details Mentioned in the DRDO Senior Technical Assistant Result 2022

The following details will be mentioned in the DRDO CEPTAM STA-B Result as given below:

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Post Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Roll Number
  • Category
  • Gender
  • Marks Obtained in Tier-1 exam
  • Selection Status

Check DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment Eligibility 2022

DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Cut-Off Marks

As the Tier-1 exam has been concluded successfully, the candidates are looking out for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cut-Off marks. However, the official cut-off marks for the current year is not yet announced. Hence, the candidates can check out the previous year's cut-off to determine variations in the exam trends over the last years and predict the expected cut-off of the exam. Have a look at the DRDO CEPTAM Previous & Expected Cut-Off marks shared below:

Download DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Expected Cut-Off Marks

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cut-Off marks for the Tier-1 exam can be declared anytime soon. However, we can expect the STA-B cut-off for the present year can be in the range of +/-5 to 10% of the previous cut-off. Refer to the table to know about the DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Expected Cut-Off marks shared below:

Post Names

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Agricultural

64

-

-

-

Chemical Engineering

65

64

56

61

Computer Science

62

57

55

59

Automobile Engineering

75

-

-

72

Electrical & Electronics Engineering

70

63

66

68

Chemistry

70

64

55

68

Civil Engineering

67

64

63

66

Electronics & Instrumentation

65

62

54

62

Library Science

79

-

-

78

Mathematics

51

-

-

48

Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication

64

60

54

62

Electrical Engineering

78

75

68

77

Instrumentation

69

-

-

-

Photography

59

-

-

64

Physics

45

44

-

-

Mechanical Engineering

77

71

64

74

Metallurgy

74

72

59

73

Printing Technology

63

-

-

62

Psychology

51

-

-

-

Zoology

63

52

49

60

Textile

60

-

-

-

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Previous Cut-Off Marks

The organization will release the category-wise DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B cut-off on the official website. After checking the previous exam trends, it is expected that cut-off marks PDF will be declared in the coming days. Candidates can download the previous year's cut-off marks to get a fair idea about the exam level. Have a look at the table below to know about the DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Previous Cut-Off marks for reference purposes

Post Names

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Agricultural

63.08

-

-

-

Physics

44.02

44.02

-

-

Printing Technology

62.77

-

-

61.07

Chemical Engineering

64.70

63

55.98

60.37

Computer Science

60.7

55.98

56.28

58.93

Chemistry

69

63.60

54.15

67.87

Electrical & Electronics Engineering

69.93

62.18

67.47

67.47

Electronics & Instrumentation

64.53

61.58

53.72

61.52

Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication

63.83

59.18

53.47

62.83

Civil Engineering

66.92

63.52

62.25

65.85

Automobile Engineering

74.40

-

-

74.27

Electrical Engineering

76.67

74.03

67.92

76.05

Mechanical Engineering

76.05

70.05

64.52

74.47

Instrumentation

68.23

-

-

-

Metallurgy

73.78

72.13

58.37

72.95

Photography

59.05

-

-

63.45

Library Science

78.25

-

-

77.37

Mathematics

50.57

-

-

47.17

Psychology

50.75

-

-

-

Textile

60.05

-

-

-

Zoology

62.65

52.08

49.75

60.37

Factors Affecting the DRDO Senior Technical Assistant Cut-Off Marks

The organization determines the DRDO CEPTAM 10 cut-off marks based on several factors. The factors that are considered for determining the Senior Technical Assistant Cut-Off marks are shared below:

  • Number of applicants appearing for the exam
  • Difficulty level of the paper
  • Category.
  • Marks Secured in the Tier Exam

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 minimum qualifying marks should be obtained by the candidates in order to get shortlisted for the further round. The category-wise STA-B minimum qualifying marks for Tier-1 are shared below:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR/OBC

40%

SC/ST

35%

We hope this article was able to solve the queries of the candidates. It is important for the candidates to get featured in the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result PDF for the Senior Technical Assistant post to move ahead in the recruitment process.

FAQ

Q1. When will DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result be declared?

The official release dates are not announced, but it is expected that the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Result can be declared in December 2022.

Q2. What is the selection process for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B recruitment process?

The DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B selection process comprises two stages, Tier-I & Tier-II.

Q3. What are the minimum marks to ace the DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Tier I exam?

The minimum mark to ace the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tier I is 40% for UR/OBC and 35% for SC/ST category.

Take Free Online DRDO CEPTM JUNIOR TECHNICIAN-A 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories