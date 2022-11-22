How to Join DRDO after 10th? Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Salary & Selection Process

How to Join DRDO after 10th? Nowadays, the DRDO job is a dream for many aspirants in India. Lakhs of candidates apply for various posts as they all offer career growth with job security. There are various posts in DRDO that offers employment opportunities to 10th Pass candidates. Moreover, these posts also offer attractive salary packages and allowances.
All the 10th pass candidates should check the DRDO eligibility criteria carefully before applying for any post to know if they can apply for the particular DRDO post or not. If they are found ineligible at any stage of the recruitment process, then it will lead to the cancellation of their candidature.
Check how to join DRDO after the 10th, the eligibility criteria, the selection process, etc., and then apply for the particular post accordingly.
How to Join DRDO after the 10th? Check Different Posts
All interested candidates can apply for the following DRDO posts after passing the 10th standard shared below.
DRDO CEPTAM under DRTC
Technician-A (Tech-A): Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial
Age Limit: 18 and 28 Years
Educational Qualification: Xth Class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board
DRDO CEPTAM under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre
Vehicle Operator ‘A’
Fire Engine Driver ‘A’
Fireman
We have shared below detailed eligibility criteria and selection process for each DRDO post notified above.
How to Join DRDO as Technician-A under DRTC?
Candidates need to check the DRDO CEPTAM eligibility criteria before filling out the application form for the Technician-A post. They should also check the selection process and pay scale to avoid any confusion at any stage of the recruitment process.
DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria for Technician A post
The DRDO Technician A eligibility criteria comprise various factors like age limit, educational qualifications, and nationality. Check all the eligibility factors below in a detailed manner.
Age Limit
The age of candidate must be between 18 -28 years when applying for the Technician A post. However, there shall be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to certain categories such as SC/ ST/ PwBD/ OBCNCL/ ESM/ Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated from their husbands who are not remarried.
Educational Qualification
The post-wise DRDO educational qualification for Technician A is shared below:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Automobile
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Automobile Trade
Book Binder
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Book Binder or Offset Machine Operator cum Book Binder Trade
Carpenter
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Carpenter Trade.
CNC Operator
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in CNC Operator Trade.
COPA
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA) Trade.
Draughtsman (Mechanical)
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Draughtsman (Mechanical) Trade
DTP Operator
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Desktop Publishing Operator Trade.
Electrician
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Electrician/Wireman/Electrical Fitter Trade.
Electronics
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Electronics/Electronic Mechanic /Radio & TV. Mechanic/Radar Mechanic/IT & Electronic System Maintenance/Maintenance of Industrial Electronics Trade.
Fitter
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Fitter/Bench Fitter Trade.
Grinder
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Grinder/Machinist Grinder Trade.
Machinist
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Machinist Trade.
Mechanic (Diesel)
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Mechanic (Diesel) Trade.
Mill Wright Mechanic
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Mill Wright Mechanic Trade.
Motor Mechanic
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Motor Mechanic Trade.
Painter
Xth Class Or equivalent and Certificate from ITI in Painter Trade.
Nationality
Candidate must be a citizen of India or as per Govt. of India Rules when applying for the DRDO Technician post.
DRDO CEPTAM Selection Process for Technician A post
The DRDO CEPTAM selection process for Technician A post comprises two stages i.e CBT & Trade Test. The overview of the DRDO exam pattern for Technician A post is shared below:
Selection Stages
Scope
Number of Questions
Maximum Marks
Duration (Minutes)
CBT (Provisional Selection)
Section-A: Quantitative ability/aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning ability, General awareness, English language (basic knowledge) And
Section-B: Specific to trade/discipline of post-code
40 (Section-A) + 80 (Section-B)
120
90
Trade Test (Qualifying in nature)
Specific to trade/discipline of post-code
The Trade test may be conducted for one to two hours duration.
DRDO CEPTAM Salary for Technician A post
The candidates selected for DRDO CEPTAM- 10 Technician A posts will get paid according to the pay level (7th CPC Pay Matrix). They will receive DRDO salary in the pay matrix Level-2 (5 19900-63200) along with dearness allowance, leave travel concession, medical facilities, house rent allowance, children education allowance CSD facility, transport allowance, and other allowances/advances as per extant Govt. of India rules.
How to Join DRDO for the Various Posts under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre?
All the 10th pass aspirants should be well-versed with the DRDO CEPTAM eligibility criteria before filling out the application form for various posts in Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre. They should also check the selection process and pay scale for all the posts to participate in the recruitment process without any confusion.
DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria for Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre
The DRDO CEPTAM 10 A& A eligibility criteria comprise various components like age limit, educational qualifications, and nationality. Check all the eligibility factors for all the posts shared below.
Age Limit
Vehicle Operator ‘A’: Not Exceeding 27 years
Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ & Fireman: 18-27 years
Educational Qualification
Passed 10th Standard from any recognized board
Nationality
|
Indian Citizen
DRDO CEPTAM Selection Process for Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre
The DRDO CEPTAM selection process for Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre posts comprises two stages i.e CBT and Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable. The overview of the DRDO exam pattern for Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre posts is given below:
Selection Stage
Scope
Number of Questions
Maximum Marks
Duration
CBT (Provisional Selection)
Quantitative aptitude, Reasoning ability, General Awareness and General English
75 Questions
75
60
Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable (Qualifying in Nature)
It is also compulsory for shortlisted candidates to qualify the prescribed Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Tests as per the norms, wherever applicable.
DRDO CEPTAM Salary for Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre
The recruited candidates will receive a salary according to the pay level (7th CPC Pay Matrix) of the applied DRDO posts under the Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre. They will receive a DRDO salary in pay Level-2 (Rs. 19900-63200) along with leave travel concession, dearness allowance, transport allowance, children's education allowance, house rent allowance, medical facilities, CSD facility, and other allowances/advances.
We hope this article was helpful for all the candidates. All the 10th pass candidates are advised to fulfill the DRDO eligibility criteria carefully before applying for any post to know if they can apply for the specific DRDO post or not.