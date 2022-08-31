DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check General Intelligence & Reasoning Preparation Strategy for TGT, PGT & Other Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates to be announced soon for TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), and various other posts.

DSSSB Teacher Preparation Strategy 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is inviting applications from eligible Indians for filling up 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant. Interested candidates can apply online for the DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 from 28th July 2022 to 27th August 2022. The selection shall be made through the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test/Physical Endurance Test/Driving Test wherever applicable.

In this article, we have shared the DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Preparation Strategy for General Intelligence & Reasoning for TGT, PGT and various posts.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Calendar

DSSSB Recruitment Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 20th July 2022 Online Application Start Date 28th July 2022 Online Application End Date 27th August 2022 DSSSB Admit Card Download Date To be announced DSSSB Exam Date To be announced DSSSB Result To be announced

DSSSB Teacher Exam Pattern 2022 TGT, PGT, Other Posts

For the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 2 hours 1. General Awareness 20 20 2. General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability 20 20 3. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 4. Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Test of English Language & Comprehension 20 20 Section-B 6. Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned including questions on teaching methodology/B.Ed.) 100 100 Total 200 200

For the post of Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, and Publication Assistant

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 2 hours 1. General Awareness 20 20 2. General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability 20 20 3. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 4. Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Test of English Language & Comprehension 20 20 Section-B 6. Objective type multiple choice questions on the subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed for the post. 100 100 Total 200 200

For the post of PGT Urdu (Male & Female), PGT Horticulture, PGT Psychology (Male & Female), PGT Punjabi (Female), PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT English (Male & Female)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability 20 20 2. General Awareness 20 20 3. English Language & Comprehension 20 20 4. Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 20 20 Section-B 6. MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification and teaching methodology required for the post. 200 200 Total 300 300

For the post of PGT Music (Male), PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male), PGT Computer Science (Male & Female), PGT EVGC (Male & Female)

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. Mental Ability and Reasoning Ability 20 20 2. General Awareness 20 20 3. English Language & Comprehension 20 20 4. Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Numerical Aptitude & Data interpretation 20 20 Section-B 6. MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation qualification 200 200 Total 300 300

For the post of Tailor Master

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration 1. General Awareness 40 40 2 Hours 2. General Intelligence & Reasoning ability 40 40 3. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 40 40 4. Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension 40 40 5. Test of English Language & Comprehension 40 40

For the post of Manager (Accounts), Deputy Manager (Accounts)

Tier-I

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Section-A 3 hours 1. General Awareness 20 20 2. General Intelligence & Reasoning ability 20 20 3. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 4. Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension 20 20 5. Test of English Language & Comprehension 20 20 Section-B 6. Subject / Qualification Related Paper 100 100 Total 300 300

Tier-II

S. No Subjects Questions Marks Duration Part-I 3 hours 1. (MCQ)Objective type multiple choice questions covering the entire syllabus of the qualifying subject 100 100 Part-II 2. Objective type multiple choice questions to evaluate the ability for application of concepts, problem-solving capacity, and abilities to comprehend context, analyze situations, evaluate options, make informed choice, apply theoretical aspects and principles, etc. relating to the technical and domain knowledge of the subject 100 100 Total 300 300

How to Prepare General Intelligence & Reasoning DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022?

(i) Regularly solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics mentioned in the Reasoning Section of the DSSSB Teacher Prelims. Some of the important topics are Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric Series, Input-Output, Blood Relations, and Direction Sense.

(ii) Practice General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers

The Reasoning section is allotted 20 minutes for 35 questions. Practice as many Reasoning quizzes, mock test papers, previous years’ papers as possible to keep assessing your performance. One should solve previous years’ question papers with a timer in place to adapt to the exam pattern of the DSSSB Teacher Prelims 2022. Master basic Reasoning Skills, understand concepts of Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, etc to increase speed and accuracy.

(iii) Reasoning Topic-wise preparation tips and strategies

Practice different Puzzles/Seating Arrangement questions (Linear, Circular, Square, Scheduling-based, Comparison-based, etc); Blood Relations (Direct or Coded Blood Relation, Generation or Relationship Tree, etc). Practice Direction Sense (draw lines while solving to keep clarity), Alphanumeric/Number Series, Syllogism, Inequality, and Input-Output.

Seating Arrangement/Puzzles: Practice all types of Seating Arrangement/Puzzles questions to score high. One should solve and understand the pattern of puzzles, seating arrangements questions such as linear arrangement and circular arrangement. Questions can also include diagram-based questions. One can expect 5 to 10 seating arrangement/puzzles questions.

Syllogism: Candidates can expect 4 to 5 syllogism questions with a slightly difficult level. Study the basics of Syllogism. Ace how to draw the Venn Diagram to avoid overlapping of categories mentioned in different statements. Practice as many mock tests as possible to develop accuracy.

Blood Relation: Candidates are advised to break the statements in the Blood Relation questions into subparts using a family tree diagram. Start with the last person mentioned in the question. This will reduce the confusion. Never assume the gender if it is not mentioned in the question. One can expect 3 to 5 blood relation questions.

Distance & Direction: Candidates should consider all eight directions and assume they are facing North to reduce limitations when solving. For rotation-based questions, one should assume the subject is rotating clockwise or anti-clockwise relative to the direction in which they are facing. One can expect 3 to 5 distance & direction questions.

Data Sufficiency: One of the time-consuming topics that require mental reasoning. One is advised to analyze and write down the gist of the question to avoid complications. Practice will help in increasing accuracy and speed in understanding the data provided. One can expect 4 to 5 data sufficiency questions.

Coding-Decoding: One should analyze the alphabets & numbers carefully to recognize if there is any pattern or rule for the elements mentioned in the questions. Always assess if the coding is in ascending or descending order. One can expect 3 to 5 coding-decoding questions.

