DSSSB TGT Result 2021 (Out): Download @dsssb.gov.in

DSSSB TGT Result 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the result of the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) of Social Science (Male), under Post Code 39/21 and for Computer Science, under Post Code - 91/20. Candidates who appeared in the exam on 01 August 2021, 07 August 2021 and 06 September 2021, can download DSSSB Result 2022 from the official website - dsssb.gov.in.

How to Download DSSSB TGT Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.gov.in Click on the result link 'RESULT NOTIC ENO 134 : TGT COMPUTER SCIENCE POST CODE 91/2' or 'RESUTL NOTICE NO 132 : POST CODE 39/21 TGT SOCIAL SCIENCE MALE', given under 'Lastest Updates' Download DSSSB TGT Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

"On the basis of the marks secured in the written examination and after preliminary scrutiny of the documents uploaded by the shortlisted candidates, as per the provisions Of the Recruitment Rules for the said post and the terms and conditions as stipulated in the advertisement, the following candidates are provisionally nominated as per merit, according to their roll numbers of written examination of the candidates, to the post of TGT Computer Science in Directorate of Education, GNCTD under post code 91 / 20, subject to their fulfilling all conditions of eligibility and also the correctness of the information furnished by them in their online application form and edossier."

"The selection of the candidates shall further be subject to genuineness of the documents on the basis of which they have claimed to have fulfilled all the eligibility conditions as prescribed in the RRs and terms and conditions of advertisement inviting applications and subject to thorough verification of their identity with reference to their photographs, signatures/ handwriting etc. on the application form, admission certificate etc. The candidature of the above candidates is liable to be cancelled by the User Department also, in case the candidates are found not to be fulfilling the terms and conditions of the advertisement for the said post code. The Competent Authority of the

Department concerned shall issue the appointment letter to the candidates after being satisfied

about their eligibility as laid down in the Recruitment Rules and after verification of the correctness of the information furn.ished in the appl.ication form and the documents related to Educational Qualification, Age and other essential certificates"