Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 18 Para Medical Staff Posts, Download ER Job Notification @er.indianrailways.gov.in

Eastern Railway Para Medical Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at er.indianrailways.gov.in for 18 Receptionist)/ CMP i.e (Physician, Radiologist & Various Specialist/ Non- Specialist Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 20, 2021 16:11 IST
EasternRailwayRecruitment
EasternRailwayRecruitment

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Eastern Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Para Medical Staff i.e (Receptionist)/ CMP i.e (Physician, Radiologist & Various Specialist/ Non- Specialist) in view of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and increased number of patients in Workshop Railway Hospital/Eastern Railway/Kancharara. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 27 and 28 May 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 27 and 28 May 2021

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Specialist - 10 Posts
  • Non Specialist - 4 Posts
  • Receptionist - 4 Posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Specialist - MD/DNB/MRCP in the concerned subject.
  • Non Specialist - MBBS for CMP (non -specialist); candidate should have completed compulsory rotary internship or equivalent by MCI.
  • Receptionist - Candidate must be a graduate with basic knowledge of English, Bengali and Hindi Language and Computer/IT Application.

Download Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

CMP (Specialist/Non Specialist) - 65 years

Receptionist - 22 to 35 years

How to apply for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 and 28 May 2021 in the Office of the Chief Medical Superintendent, ER/KPA along with the documents. No TA/DA will be admissible for interview and joining.

 

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary

 

CMP (Specialist) - Rs. 95000/-

CMP (Non Specialist) -Rs. 765000/-

 

Latest  Government Jobs:

 

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 for DMO, Nursing Staff, General Duty Attendant Posts

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/cantonment-board-barrackpore-recruitment-2021-notification-download-1621326527-1 

 

KPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Junior Health Inspector @keralapsc.gov.in

 

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/kpsc-junior-health-inspector-grade-2-recruitment-2021-notification-and-application-1621257564-1 

 

KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/kpsc-clerk-recruitment-2021-notification-and-online-application-1621499296-1 

 

DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 for News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt. Posts

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/dd-news-gujarati-recruitment-2021-notification-download-1621246493-1 

 

UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Download UPMRC Managing Director Notification @lmrcl.com

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/up-metro-recruitment-2021-notification-download-1621502048-1 

 
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationEastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 18 Para Medical Staff Posts, Download ER Job Notification @er.indianrailways.gov.in
Notification DateMay 20, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 28, 2021
CityKolkata
StateWest Bengal
CountryIndia
Organization Eastern Railway
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 6 =
Post

Comments