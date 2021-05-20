Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 18 Para Medical Staff Posts, Download ER Job Notification @er.indianrailways.gov.in

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Eastern Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Para Medical Staff i.e (Receptionist)/ CMP i.e (Physician, Radiologist & Various Specialist/ Non- Specialist) in view of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and increased number of patients in Workshop Railway Hospital/Eastern Railway/Kancharara. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 27 and 28 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 27 and 28 May 2021

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Specialist - 10 Posts

Non Specialist - 4 Posts

Receptionist - 4 Posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Specialist - MD/DNB/MRCP in the concerned subject.

Non Specialist - MBBS for CMP (non -specialist); candidate should have completed compulsory rotary internship or equivalent by MCI.

Receptionist - Candidate must be a graduate with basic knowledge of English, Bengali and Hindi Language and Computer/IT Application.

Download Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

CMP (Specialist/Non Specialist) - 65 years

Receptionist - 22 to 35 years

How to apply for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 and 28 May 2021 in the Office of the Chief Medical Superintendent, ER/KPA along with the documents. No TA/DA will be admissible for interview and joining.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary

CMP (Specialist) - Rs. 95000/-

CMP (Non Specialist) -Rs. 765000/-

Latest Government Jobs:

Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 for DMO, Nursing Staff, General Duty Attendant Posts

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/cantonment-board-barrackpore-recruitment-2021-notification-download-1621326527-1

KPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Junior Health Inspector @keralapsc.gov.in

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/kpsc-junior-health-inspector-grade-2-recruitment-2021-notification-and-application-1621257564-1

KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/kpsc-clerk-recruitment-2021-notification-and-online-application-1621499296-1

DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 for News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt. Posts

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/dd-news-gujarati-recruitment-2021-notification-download-1621246493-1

UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Download UPMRC Managing Director Notification @lmrcl.com