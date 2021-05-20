Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 18 Para Medical Staff Posts, Download ER Job Notification @er.indianrailways.gov.in
Eastern Railway Para Medical Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at er.indianrailways.gov.in for 18 Receptionist)/ CMP i.e (Physician, Radiologist & Various Specialist/ Non- Specialist Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Eastern Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Para Medical Staff i.e (Receptionist)/ CMP i.e (Physician, Radiologist & Various Specialist/ Non- Specialist) in view of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and increased number of patients in Workshop Railway Hospital/Eastern Railway/Kancharara. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 27 and 28 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 27 and 28 May 2021
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Specialist - 10 Posts
- Non Specialist - 4 Posts
- Receptionist - 4 Posts
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Specialist - MD/DNB/MRCP in the concerned subject.
- Non Specialist - MBBS for CMP (non -specialist); candidate should have completed compulsory rotary internship or equivalent by MCI.
- Receptionist - Candidate must be a graduate with basic knowledge of English, Bengali and Hindi Language and Computer/IT Application.
Download Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
CMP (Specialist/Non Specialist) - 65 years
Receptionist - 22 to 35 years
How to apply for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 and 28 May 2021 in the Office of the Chief Medical Superintendent, ER/KPA along with the documents. No TA/DA will be admissible for interview and joining.
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary
CMP (Specialist) - Rs. 95000/-
CMP (Non Specialist) -Rs. 765000/-
Latest Government Jobs:
Cantonment Board Barrackpore Recruitment 2021 for DMO, Nursing Staff, General Duty Attendant Posts
https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/cantonment-board-barrackpore-recruitment-2021-notification-download-1621326527-1
KPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Junior Health Inspector @keralapsc.gov.in
https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/kpsc-junior-health-inspector-grade-2-recruitment-2021-notification-and-application-1621257564-1
KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in
https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/kpsc-clerk-recruitment-2021-notification-and-online-application-1621499296-1
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 for News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt. Posts
https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/dd-news-gujarati-recruitment-2021-notification-download-1621246493-1
UP Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Download UPMRC Managing Director Notification @lmrcl.com
https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/up-metro-recruitment-2021-notification-download-1621502048-1