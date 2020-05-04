Study at Home
EPTRI Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Project Faculty, Field Analyst & Supporting Staff Posts

EPTRI Recruitment 2020 Notification out for Project Faculty, Field Analyst & Supporting Staff Posts. Check details here.

May 4, 2020 19:57 IST
EPTRI Recruitment 2020: Environment Protection Research and Training Institute (EPTRI), Gachibowli has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Faculty, Field Analyst & Supporting Staff. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 May 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Notification Date: 2 May 2020
  • Last date for submission of application for EPTRI Recruitment 2020: 20 May 2020

EPTRI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Project Faculty - 1 Post
  • Field Analyst & Supporting Staff - 2 Posts

EPTRI Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Project Faculty - M.Sc., or Equivalent Degree in Plant Sciences/Botany/Ecology/Forestry/ Environmental Sciences.
  • Field Analyst & Supporting Staff - B.Sc., or Equivalent Degree in Plant Sciences/ Botany /Ecology/Forestry/ Environmental Sciences with Computer Proficiency.

EPTRI Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF 1

EPTRI Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF 2

Official Website

EPTRI Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the  nafcc.eptri@gmail.com with a subject line of post name on or before 20 May 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDFs for more details.

