EPTRI Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Project Faculty, Field Analyst & Supporting Staff Posts

EPTRI Recruitment 2020: Environment Protection Research and Training Institute (EPTRI), Gachibowli has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Faculty, Field Analyst & Supporting Staff. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 May 2020.
Important Dates:
- Notification Date: 2 May 2020
- Last date for submission of application for EPTRI Recruitment 2020: 20 May 2020
EPTRI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Project Faculty - 1 Post
- Field Analyst & Supporting Staff - 2 Posts
EPTRI Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Project Faculty - M.Sc., or Equivalent Degree in Plant Sciences/Botany/Ecology/Forestry/ Environmental Sciences.
- Field Analyst & Supporting Staff - B.Sc., or Equivalent Degree in Plant Sciences/ Botany /Ecology/Forestry/ Environmental Sciences with Computer Proficiency.
EPTRI Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF 1
EPTRI Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF 2
EPTRI Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the nafcc.eptri@gmail.com with a subject line of post name on or before 20 May 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDFs for more details.
Latest Government Jobs:
CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Online Application Date Extended for 208 Vacancies of Apprentices, Details Here
RCB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 25 DEO, MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO & Other Posts @rcb.res.in
CMFRI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 08 Senior Research Fellow and Field Assistant Posts
DDA Recruitment 2020 Online Application Ongoing for 629 Steno, Patwari, Mali & Other Posts, Apply Online @dda.gov.in by 15 May
Last Date Extended - NIELIT Recruitment 2020 Online Registration for 495 Scientist & Technical Assistant A Posts due to corona Virus